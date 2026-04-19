Morgan Stanley just launched its strongest day one spot BTC ETF, and the crypto news today tells a story that Wall Street stopped ignoring months ago. The Kevin Warsh Fed Chair nomination hearing set for April 21 could reshape the entire rate outlook for crypto, and every major token moved higher on the signal.

The presale at the center of this market signal is Pepeto, a marketplace with a former Binance expert guiding the build that has drawn more than $9 million while SOL and XRP fight to hold their gains.

Crypto News Today: Morgan Stanley BTC ETF Sets Record as Fed Hearing Approaches

Morgan Stanley launched a spot Bitcoin ETF this week that delivered the strongest day one performance of any ETF the firm has ever introduced. The product pulled massive institutional capital on day one, confirming that traditional finance has moved from questioning crypto to competing inside it. At the same time, Kevin Warsh’s nomination hearing for Federal Reserve Chair is set for April 21 before the Senate Banking Committee, and market watchers are paying close attention because a Warsh led Fed could shift rate policy and digital asset oversight.

This Week’s Market Movers and the Presale Pulling the Biggest Capital

Pepeto: A Marketplace With a Former Binance Expert and Working Exchange Tools

As institutions pour capital into crypto products, traders are separating tokens with real products from entries selling nothing but a name. Pepeto is set apart because a former Binance expert leading development brought exchange grade knowledge that most presale tokens never access. Where other projects promise products after launch, Pepeto already has products that eliminate costs and flag risk.

PepetoSwap removes all trading fees from token swaps, so profits stay intact instead of being chipped away with every transaction. The cross chain bridge lets capital flow between blockchains without any transfer charges, giving traders the freedom to chase the best opportunities across networks without losing money on the way there.

Staking rewards sit at 181% APY for wallets holding through the confirmed Binance listing, and the total supply of 420 trillion tokens mirrors the original Pepe coin, which reached billions in value with no products at all. Projections point to 100x to 300x gains at the $0.000000186 presale rate because the listing is the event that delivers the return for every wallet that entered early.

That method of removing fees and connecting chains places Pepeto among the rare presale tokens already doing what their roadmap promised. SolidProof ran a complete check across every contract powering the marketplace, so positions opened now carry verified protection before trading starts.

SOL: Bouncing at $85 With Eyes on $100

SOL trades near $85.97 per CoinGecko after steady buying above $80 support. Futures volume jumped 69% to $15.8 billion, showing fresh capital building positions. SOL remains over 60% below its all time high, and even a full recovery to $200 returns roughly 130% from here, far less than what presale math provides at current entry levels.

XRP: Holding $1.43 as CLARITY Act Vote Approaches

XRP sits at $1.43 per CoinGecko with seven spot ETFs holding close to $1.27 billion in assets. The CLARITY Act vote approaching in late April could bring a wave of fresh buying, but XRP needs to clear $1.45 resistance before $1.60 becomes realistic. A move to $3.00 means about 110% return, solid but not close to presale distance before listing.

Conclusion:

Tokens connected to this crypto news today have been drawing capital since January 2026, and the Morgan Stanley ETF launch proves that the biggest names in finance are not testing the waters anymore, they are diving in. The market crossed $2.70 trillion this week and shows no sign of slowing.

The entry best placed to turn that growth into 100x to 300x returns for early wallets is Pepeto, and the early SOL holders who followed whale movements before the 2021 run all say they were uncertain and almost missed it, and every one of them wishes they invested much more, and the same whale signal is flashing right now with verified tools behind it on the Pepeto official website.

Over $9 million has been drawn during extreme fear, which proves smart money already calculated the outcome, and following those wallets before the confirmed Binance listing is how to end up on the side that makes the returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Morgan Stanley launched its strongest ever day one BTC ETF and the Kevin Warsh Fed Chair hearing on April 21 could reshape rate policy for the crypto news today cycle.

Why does this crypto news today matter for Pepeto?

Institutional ETF launches raise the listing environment, and Pepeto has a confirmed Binance listing ahead with more than $9 million drawn via the Pepeto official website.

Will Pepeto beat SOL and XRP returns this cycle?

Projections reach 100x to 300x because marketplace tools already operate, the former Binance expert built the exchange, and the presale price vanishes at listing.