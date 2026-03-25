Social sentiment across the market has dropped to its lowest point since 2022, pushing the Fear and Greed Index into what analysts call extreme fear territory at 8 out of 100. With the market wobbling, the crypto news today has people questioning where everything is headed next. But historically, when sentiment gets this low, the strongest rallies follow. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the presale that keeps filling while the rest of the market debates whether the bottom is in.

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Bounces Above $71,000 on Iran Pause as XRP Holds $1.40 With Commodity Status

Bitcoin jumped above $71,000 on March 23 after Trump posted that the U.S. would pause strikes on Iran for five days, according to CoinDesk. XRP holds at $1.40 with commodity status confirmed and $1.4 billion in ETF inflows, according to Phemex. The data shows the recovery is real, and the last time sentiment was this bearish in late 2022, BTC went from $15,500 to $126,000 over the next two years. The wallets that positioned during extreme fear were the ones who celebrated. The presale that lists into this recovering environment captures the full distance.

Crypto News Today: Where the Smart Capital Is Positioning While Fear Keeps Everyone Else Waiting

Pepeto

The market is tense, but the wallets that made real wealth never waited for confirmation. They entered during fear. Pepeto is where those wallets are entering right now. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near it so the dangerous tokens flooding this market during fear never touch your wallet.

Historically when sentiment gets this low, the recovery that follows delivers the biggest returns to the wallets that were already positioned. Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while BTC bounces and XRP holds its commodity status, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real exchange tools.

The presale demand has not slowed during fear. It has accelerated, and that signal tells you everything about what the wallets entering expect from the Binance listing. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after bouncing from $68,000 on the Iran pause, according to CoinDesk. Strategy committed $42 billion to buy more and Morgan Stanley filed the first bank BTC ETF. BTC anchors every portfolio but from $70,800 even the most bullish target of $225,000 is roughly 3x. The crypto news today is bullish for BTC, but the presale entry delivers returns BTC’s $1.3 trillion cap cannot.

XRP

XRP holds at $1.40 with commodity status and $1.4 billion in ETF inflows, according to Phemex. The CLARITY Act approaches an April vote. But XRP is stuck between $1.30 and $1.50 and even a breakout to $3 is 2x over months. Pepeto delivers what XRP’s $70 billion cap blocks because the presale gap creates the real returns.

Crypto News Today: The Fear Will Pass and the Wallets That Moved During It Will Have the Positions

The crypto news today is about fear, but fear is temporary and the recovery is already starting. BTC is above $71,000, XRP has commodity status, and the institutions are building. The wallets that move during this fear phase will have the positions the rest of the market wishes they had. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made right now. The listing will close this window.

The entries on Pepeto official website during this fear phase are the ones this cycle’s wealth stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the biggest crypto news today?

BTC bounced above $71,000 on the Iran pause, the Fear Index sits at 8, and the Pepeto presale has raised more than $8 million before its Binance listing.

How does the crypto news today affect Pepeto?

Fear keeps most people waiting, but the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the recovery turns into the rally that rewards the wallets positioned during fear.

Is now a good time to enter crypto based on the crypto news today?

Historically when fear hits these levels, the recovery that follows delivers the biggest returns. Pepeto offers presale entry before the Binance listing captures that move.