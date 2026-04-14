SEC Chair Paul Atkins delivered his first major speech backing a pro crypto regulatory framework, and that cryptocurrency news confirmed what the market has been waiting for since the leadership change. In the latest Crypto News: SEC Chair Atkins Backs Crypto, this represents a significant shift in attitude among regulators.

SOL holds near $86 and XRP near $1.37, but the real cryptocurrency news for traders is which entries benefit most when regulatory clarity opens the floodgates. Pepeto has a swap network with zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge, assembled by a seasoned Binance expert on the infrastructure, with past $8.8 million banked before a confirmed Binance listing.

Cryptocurrency News Turns Bullish as SEC Chair Atkins Pledges Pro Crypto Regulatory Framework

SEC Chair Paul Atkins delivered his first major policy speech confirming a shift toward pro crypto regulation, pledging clearer token classification and reduced enforcement actions against compliant projects, according to CoinDesk and The Block. The speech followed the SEC dropping cases against Coinbase and Ripple earlier in 2026. When the SEC chair publicly backs crypto, the signal tells every trader that the regulatory overhang is lifting and the projects that collected capital during fear stand to gain first.

Regulatory Clarity and the Presale Already Positioned for What Comes Next

Pepeto

The SEC chair backing crypto proves the cryptocurrency news is shifting from uncertainty to opportunity, and the projects that drew capital during the downturn collect the first gains. Pepeto answers that because the exchange shipped through the fear and the Binance listing is confirmed.

Pepeto has banked past $8.8 million with stages filling faster each round, speed driven by tools that work today rather than a product scheduled for later. PepetoSwap processes every trade at zero cost, and the cross chain bridge sends holdings across chains without a charge, both active and tested.

Staking at 184% APY removes tokens from the sell side and locks early wallets into the listing outcome. Fewer tokens available when Binance opens trading means the first wave of demand hits a thinner supply.

When cryptocurrency news confirms regulatory clarity, the projects with verified contracts and confirmed listings capture the institutional inflow. Pepeto is that project, running a complete swap network assembled by a seasoned Binance expert who spent years writing code behind the highest volume exchange.

The token still trades at presale levels rather than open market rates. At $0.000000186 the spread between what holders paid and what the listing introduces is where the full return lives, and past $8.8 million banked during deep fear confirms capital already chose. Early holders who followed whale movements all say they almost missed it and wish they committed more, and the same signal is flashing now with verified tools behind Pepeto. For anyone following the cryptocurrency news and wanting the entry where the whale signal is clearest, Pepeto is where those wallets are gathering.

SOL

SOL holds near $86 with a $42 billion cap and strong developer activity leading most chains according to CoinGecko. The $290 all time high sits 70% above. SOL benefits from regulatory clarity and on chain developer activity that leads most chains, but from a $42 billion base the return takes quarters to arrive while the presale gap delivers in one event.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.37 with commodity status and $120 million in ETP inflows last week according to CoinDesk. Standard Chartered targets $2.80 by year end. Regulatory clarity backs XRP and institutional interest keeps growing, but from $77 billion the 2x takes months of patience while the presale to listing distance delivers the entire return in one move for wallets that entered early.

Conclusion

Early holders who followed whale movements all say they almost missed it and all wish they committed more, and past $8.8 million banked on the Pepeto official website while fear held the market proves the same whale signal is flashing right now with verified exchange tools behind it.

The cryptocurrency news shows the SEC chair backing crypto, but the wallets already inside Pepeto are positioned where the listing delivers the return. A SolidProof audit cleared every contract, and following the wallets that already committed is how the same kind of returns those early holders built gets captured again before the listing opens and the cheap entry vanishes.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What cryptocurrency news matters most this week?

SEC Chair Atkins pledging a pro crypto framework is the top cryptocurrency news because it signals regulatory clarity that benefits verified projects with confirmed listings.

Why does regulatory clarity matter for Pepeto?

Projects with SolidProof audits and confirmed Binance listings benefit most when the SEC backs crypto, and Pepeto carries both of those credentials along with a working exchange.

Is Pepeto worth entering during this cryptocurrency news shift?

Holders visiting the Pepeto official website access the lowest entry this project will ever offer, and the Binance listing wipes this floor clean the moment trading opens.