Sentiment toward Bitcoin and Ethereum has turned bearish, but the crypto news cycle shows opportunity building for traders who know where capital flows. Uniswap’s governance vote on activating the fee switch just hit 78% approval. It closes Tuesday. This would redirect protocol revenue to token holders for the first time.

While presale projects like BlockDAG frustrate communities with repeated delays and Bitcoin Hyper misses its own Q1 deadline, Pepeto keeps raising capital and giving every trader access to tools that work today. The presale pulled in above $8.1M. Additionally, the Binance listing is confirmed.

Uniswap Fee Switch Vote Hits 78% Approval

Uniswap’s governance proposal to activate a protocol fee switch reached 78% approval as of April 6, with the vote closing Tuesday. Blockchain Magazine reported the switch would redirect a portion of trading fees to UNI token holders for the first time. CoinDesk noted the move could set a precedent for how DeFi protocols share revenue with their communities. The signal is clear, real value is shifting from protocols to holders. Projects with this structure already built capture the next wave first.

BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, and the Presale That Keeps Selling

Pepeto: Giving Every Trader a Fighting Chance at Presale Pricing

Pepeto seeks to put exchange grade tools into the hands of every trader, not just the whales with institutional access. The project runs a suite of working tools that audit risk, execute trades, and move assets around the clock.

A zero fee swap engine lets any holder trade across chains without losing a cent to fees, keeping the full position intact instead of bleeding to costs that compound. A cross chain bridge shifts assets between blockchains at zero cost. Consequently, rebalancing during a correction takes seconds instead of hours. Pepeto gives retail wallets the same edge institutional desks use every day.

The project raised above $8.1M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY locks supply off the market while the Binance listing approaches. The cofounder built the original Pepe token to an $11 billion market cap with zero products behind it and the same 420 trillion supply. Matching that price on Pepeto with a working exchange behind it is the kind of math that presale holders are calculating right now.

A former Binance systems architect designed the exchange layer, and SolidProof audited the full contract. The allocation for this presale stage is selling fast, and the closer the listing gets, the less time remains to enter at this price.

BlockDAG: Two Years of Delays and Counting

BlockDAG raised $452 million in a presale that stretched through multiple deadline extensions before closing in February 2026. The listing was originally set for August 2025. It was pushed to February, then March, and now rolls out gradually on minor exchanges with the aftersale price dropping to $0.0005. The $0.05 listing price remains untested by real volume. Furthermore, a two year presale stops looking early and starts looking trapped.

Bitcoin Hyper: Q1 Deadline Missed With No Listing Confirmed

Bitcoin Hyper raised $32 million at $0.0137, but Q1 ended without a listing or mainnet launch. No exchange has confirmed trading, the team remains anonymous, and the roadmap stretches into Q2 with no firm dates. When a project misses its own deadline and the product behind it has not gone live, the gap between promise and delivery is where capital sits idle.

Conclusion

The Uniswap fee switch vote proves DeFi is shifting real revenue to token holders, and that shift makes the gap between projects with working tools and projects still on roadmaps wider than ever. BlockDAG holders wait after two years, and Bitcoin Hyper missed Q1 with nothing confirmed. This means neither delivered the presale to returns path. Above $8.1M committed during the correction through the Pepeto official website proves the calculated wallets already acted.

The cofounder built the original Pepe token to an $11 billion market cap with zero products and 420 trillion supply, and matching that price with a working exchange behind it puts the reader’s presale entry at 150x from one cofounder repeating what they already proved with less. The presale price is the only thing between the reader and that math, and the listing removes it permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is Pepeto?

Pepeto is a crypto exchange project with a zero fee swap engine, cross chain bridge, PepetoAI risk scorer, SolidProof audit, and confirmed Binance listing, which is why it leads the crypto news presale conversation.

Is Pepeto a good investment?

With above $8.1M raised, a cofounder who built the original Pepe token to $11 billion, and a confirmed Binance listing, Pepeto’s fundamentals point to one of the strongest presale entries in the current crypto news cycle.

How do I buy Pepeto?

Visit the Pepeto official website, connect a wallet, and enter the presale before this stage sells out and the price moves closer to listing levels.