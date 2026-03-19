One of Canada’s largest banks, Scotiabank, is launching a new cryptocurrency exchange traded fund in partnership with a major digital asset manager. This shows that institutional adoption continues to accelerate. But in the crypto news this week, the real shift is happening in the presale market.

While Bitcoin Hyper momentum has slowed in recent weeks, Pepeto is attracting massive attention as whales rotate into early stage exchange ecosystem projects. The crypto news shows a clear pattern: whales dump large caps to create fear, then buy at cheaper prices. Next, they load early projects where the real returns are made. This is exactly what happened with Shiba Inu. Whales bought SHIB during market dips and rode it from fractions of a cent to a $40 billion market cap. Now they are loading Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised. Additionally, exchange listings are approaching.

Scotiabank rolls out diversified crypto ETF

The trend of digital asset adoption in institutions is rising as Scotiabank launches a multi crypto exchange traded fund that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The management fee is discounted to attract early capital. This shows that institutional money is building crypto exposure at scale.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. Open interest surged 8% to $112 billion as meme coins led the rally.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $73,717 on March 17 while Ethereum held near $2,317, and now on 18 March Bitcoin is trading around $71,280 and Ethereum sits at $2,119

Pepeto could be the exchange ecosystem that defines this cycle

One of the biggest challenges traders face is identifying which projects are worth buying amid thousands of new tokens launching every month. Even with the latest crypto news and trending stories dominating headlines, finding real utility remains difficult. Pepeto is filling that gap with a full exchange ecosystem. It is designed to make cross chain trading simple and profitable.

The team is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch. Unlike hype driven projects that rely on memes and social media momentum, the value of Pepeto comes from real exchange utility. This means demand is likely to grow naturally with adoption. As a result, the project stays relevant through every market cycle.

The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking at 196% APY rewards holders, and the PEPE cofounder behind this already built a coin worth $7 billion. With $8.1M raised at $0.000000186, the crypto news is clear: whales are positioning just like they did with Shiba Inu before the crowd arrived.

Meme coins without exchange products face questions about long term value

Many meme focused projects promise features like token swaps and trading hubs but their long term impact depends heavily on continued hype rather than real utility.

This is where Pepeto begins to stand out more clearly in the crypto news. As new exchange ecosystems emerge, traders view Pepeto as the more practical long term play. This is because its products serve real trading needs rather than relying on meme momentum alone.

Bitcoin Hyper: Momentum slows as market attention shifts

Recent Bitcoin Hyper developments have centered on the project’s attempt to address Bitcoin’s well known scaling limits. While the idea aligns with the broader trend of Layer 2 innovation, the development roadmap faces the challenge of competing in a crowded scaling sector. Several solutions are already established.

Some recent discussions have pointed to slowing momentum, with return expectations becoming more conservative. Meanwhile, newer projects like Pepeto are attracting attention in the crypto news with room for massive growth and a focus on real exchange utility.

Conclusion

While meme projects without real products face questions about sustainability and the Bitcoin Hyper crypto news shows fading momentum, whales are quietly rotating into Pepeto. With $8.1M raised, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three exchange products close to launch at $0.000000186, the presale is still open but exchange listings are approaching fast.

Investors who let this presale close without buying will spend the rest of the cycle watching others celebrate, just like those who watched Shiba Inu from the sidelines while whales rode it to billions.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest crypto news? Bitcoin Hyper momentum has slowed. Pepeto with real exchange products is attracting whale attention at $0.000000186.

Why do investors prefer Pepeto over hype projects? Pepeto offers real exchange utility with SolidProof audit, not just meme momentum or roadmap promises.

What happens after the presale? Exchange listings are expected shortly. The presale price of $0.000000186 will not be available once public trading begins.