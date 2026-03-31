The CLARITY Act, which would permanently classify major crypto assets as commodities under federal law, cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee and carries 72% odds of becoming law in 2026. That gives the entire market the regulatory certainty it has waited a decade for. The Pepeto presale filling faster each stage during this regulatory shift proves the conviction behind it is real, and entering now means joining what committed capital already confirmed. Pepeto carries more than $8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and an exchange already live.

CLARITY Act at 72% Odds Becomes the Defining Crypto News of 2026

The CLARITY Act passed the House 294 to 134 in July 2025 and cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee in January 2026, with Polymarket giving it 72% odds of becoming law, according to Intellectia AI. The bill would codify the SEC and CFTC commodity classifications into permanent federal statute. CoinPediareported that permanent classification removes the risk of regulatory reversal. This is the single most important legal development for digital assets because it turns temporary guidance into permanent law, eliminating the uncertainty that kept institutional capital cautious.

Tokens Positioned to Lead as This Crypto News Reshapes the Market

Pepeto

While large caps target 2x over months of patient waiting, this presale targets 100x from one Binance listing event. The pace of capital flowing in during extreme fear is the clearest confirmation any investor can see, because scared money does not enter presales. Only money that already calculated the outcome enters.

Pepeto is the strongest entry for presale investors because the Binance listing creates returns independent of how long the CLARITY Act takes to pass. The creator of the original Pepe coin engineered this exchange from the ground up, and SolidProof confirmed every contract on the platform is clean. A former Binance expert built the trading systems powering it, and a 420 trillion token supply creates the entry math that large caps structurally cannot offer.

Two problems drain capital every cycle, unverified contracts and expensive cross chain transfers. Pepeto’s cross chain bridge carries holdings between six blockchains without value loss. The risk scorer evaluates any token contract instantly and catches traps before capital enters. Both products handle live volume on a running exchange today, giving every holder the tools that turn headlines into actual profitable entries.

Capital exceeding $8 million entered at $0.000000186 as the market froze. Positions locked before listing collect 191% APY through staking rewards. Analysts target 100x or more once Binance opens trading. The presale filling faster each stage during fear proves committed capital already voted. The presale stages fill faster as capital recognizes the listing math, and every new position adds to the signal. Every holder who enters joins what that capital confirmed, and the Binance listing delivers in one event what large cap holders grinding toward 2x across uncertain months will never touch.

SOL

SOL traded at $82 on March 30, according to CoinMarketCap. Down 72% from its cycle high. The CLARITY Act would make SOL’s commodity status permanent. ETF products posted $11.1 million weekly inflows. Recovery to $200 delivers roughly 135%. This crypto news benefits SOL long term, but the timeline competes with presale entries offering multiples from one listing.

ADA

ADA traded at $0.24 on March 30, according to CoinGecko. Down 94% from its 2021 peak. SEC commodity classification and CLARITY Act passage give ADA full regulatory clarity. Analyst targets suggest $1, roughly 300%. Crypto news about permanent classification helps ADA’s thesis but the timeline depends on rotation that could take quarters.

Conclusion

The CLARITY Act at 72% odds of becoming law is the most important crypto news for regulatory certainty this decade. SOL and ADA both benefit from permanent classification, but their returns need months of rotation. Pepeto does not wait because the presale filling faster during fear proves capital already confirmed the outcome. The Binance listing delivers what the CLARITY Act enables, a return event for the wallets that entered when the crypto news was still forming. Every position at the Pepeto official website captures what large cap holders will grind toward for months, and the listing delivers that difference in one moment only the holders who entered before it will ever experience.

Visit Pepeto official website for the most important crypto news and enter before listing.

FAQs

Why is the CLARITY Act the biggest crypto news for investors?

It permanently classifies crypto as commodities under law. Pepeto benefits with a confirmed Binance listing and presale still open.

Is SOL a strong crypto news investment at $82?

SOL targets 135% recovery. Pepeto targets 100x from one Binance listing.

What is the strongest crypto news entry this cycle?

Enter at the Pepeto official website with SolidProof audit, $8 million raised, live exchange, and confirmed Binance listing before the window closes.