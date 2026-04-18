Every major cryptocurrency news outlet is covering the same thing: the CLARITY Act is closer to passing than any crypto bill in history, and the Senate could vote within weeks. The money waiting on the sidelines is about to have a legal path into crypto. While ETH and ADA trade well below their highs, Pepeto raised more than $9 million in presale capital and confirmed a Binance listing that puts it ahead of the flood.

Cryptocurrency News: CLARITY Act Nears Senate Vote as Institutional Path Clears

White House digital assets adviser Patrick Witt confirmed the stablecoin yield compromise has held, clearing the main barrier blocking the CLARITY Act, according to CoinDesk. The Senate Banking Committee targets a markup in late April, and Coinbase policy chief Faryar Shirzad predicted a full floor vote in May, according to Disruption Banking. This cryptocurrency news matters because statutory clarity unlocks institutional capital sidelined by legal fog, and entries positioned before that moment hold the strongest ground.

What the Regulation Shift, Presale Momentum, and Altcoin Recovery Signal Together

Pepeto: The Exchange Hub Where Capital Proved Conviction During the Dip

Cryptocurrency news this month shows that Washington is finally giving crypto the rules institutions need. But regulation alone does not build wealth, because Pepeto is already pulling capital in a market where most projects cannot raise a dollar.

The CLARITY Act progress brought attention to projects with confirmed listings, and Pepeto stands at the front because a community sent $9 million into the presale while ETH dropped 55% from its peak and ADA lost even more.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin built this exchange hub and turned meme coin energy into working products. PepetoSwap runs zero fee trades that save holders money on every transaction, and the risk scorer flags bad contracts before capital touches them, protecting every position on the platform.

Staking returns sit at 182% APY for early holders, and a SolidProof audit confirmed every contract. Because the products work and the listing is confirmed, analysts project Pepeto to deliver 100x to 300x after Binance goes live. The right investment at the right time can change everything, and $9 million during a correction proves the wallets inside already decided. The presale price of $0.0000001864 stays open until the listing erases it, and every piece of cryptocurrency news that brings attention to crypto brings the listing closer.

ETH: Recovering but Still 52% Below Peak

ETH trades at $2,350 according to CoinGecko, holding the $2,300 support after dropping from its August 2025 high near $4,953. Standard Chartered projects a 2026 target of $7,500, roughly a 3x gain from here. But a 3x move from $2,350 takes years of patience, and a presale with 100x projections and a confirmed listing delivers that math in a single event.

ADA: Whale Wallets Growing but Gains Stay Small

ADA sits near $0.25 according to CoinMarketCap, still 88% below its 2021 all time high of $3.10. Benzinga caps the 2026 forecast at $0.57, a 63% gain at best. Whale wallets hit a four month high of 424, but big buyers are finding a floor, not a rocket, and cryptocurrency news around ADA keeps pointing to slow recovery rather than life changing returns.

Conclusion

The CLARITY Act moving toward a vote proves the crypto framework is almost set, and cryptocurrency news confirms that real money waits for anyone positioned correctly. The Binance listing draws closer while Pepeto runs a working exchange and holds $9 million raised by wallets that proved conviction during fear.

The Pepeto official website shows the presale growing because the same pattern that made early Pepe holders wealthy is visible again, and the people who acted before the crowd confirmed it changed their lives. The presale window shuts permanently at listing, and every regulation headline brings that moment closer. The right crypto at the right time is the only formula that has ever worked, and every cycle proves that the people who moved while entry was open captured the outcome.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the CLARITY Act mean for cryptocurrency news?

The CLARITY Act gives crypto statutory rules that unlock institutional capital. Pepeto benefits directly with a confirmed Binance listing and exchange tools running before that capital arrives.

Which cryptocurrency news developments matter most for 2026 investors?

The Schwab launch and CLARITY Act progress confirm institutional entry is accelerating. The Pepeto official website shows a presale past $9 million positioned before that wave hits.

Is Pepeto a strong pick based on current cryptocurrency news?

Pepeto was built by the Pepe creator, runs a full exchange, and carries a SolidProof audit. Analysts project 100x to 300x after Binance listing, far beyond ETH or ADA targets.