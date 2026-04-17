Coinbase and Binance are quietly rebuilding custody stacks, compliance flows, and internal reporting ahead of CLARITY Act rules that reshape crypto infrastructure this quarter. That prep is the real crypto news of the week. It signals where institutional capital lands next. Coinbase just secured conditional OCC approval to operate as a national trust bank. As a result, this opens a new lane for regulated digital asset custody. Pepeto locked in above $9 million raised under this window. The Binance listing is approaching, and 100x is on the board.

Crypto News: Exchanges Prep For CLARITY As Coinbase Wins OCC Nod

Coinbase received conditional OCC approval to operate as a national trust bank. This opens the path for regulated digital asset custody per Coinbase. Major exchanges including Binance are preparing infrastructure for the CLARITY Act framework, which took effect March 17 per Investing.com. The latest crypto news cycle runs through exactly that shift. Capital rotation into altcoin entries with a shorter listing path has already started. Pepeto sits on that path with above $9 million raised.

How XRP And LINK Settle Against Pepeto As Exchange Prep Reshapes Capital Flow

Pepeto: The Presale Platform Built For Exactly This Shift

As Coinbase and Binance prepare for CLARITY Act rules this quarter, money watching that prep is quietly rotating into entries with a shorter path to returns than either exchange. Pepeto locked in above $9 million raised on a presale platform built for the moment clarity reshapes altcoin flow. Regulatory news moves prices for a week. However, the crypto news that matters long term is which presales survive with audited contracts and live tools.

The center of Pepeto is PepetoSwap, a zero fee exchange routing trades at spot prices retail rarely sees. PepetoSwap lacks the hidden wrapping that slices returns in other venues. Every swap clears at the clean price. Moreover, the gap between entry and execution is narrowed below what large exchanges take for themselves. A trader can run through PepetoSwap to dodge the 3% slippage most retail pays on fresh listings. In turn, this keeps the saved capital in position.

Idle tokens earn 182% APY through staking. Thus, the wait for Binance listing converts into yield instead of dead weight. Because the exchange already ships, Pepeto is not selling a product that has to launch after listing. It is selling the $0.000000186 entry before the window shuts. Analysts project 100x once Binance lists. This is the structural result when a presale sits on a functioning stack rather than a whitepaper.

The Pepe cofounder who built the first meme coin to $11 billion runs this one. SolidProof audit cleared on every contract. A $500 ticket at this price turns into the payout that defines a decade. Insider wallets already hold sizes larger than retail writes. Capital floods in faster each stage. Also, the wallets moving now are set to collect when the listing clears.

XRP Analysis: $5 Ceiling Caps Returns Below Presale Multipliers

XRP trades at $1.47 after reclassification as a digital commodity on March 17. Now seven spot ETFs hold $1 billion and $119 million in weekly ETP inflows per CoinShares. Standard Chartered’s 2026 XRP target near $5 is still only a 3.5x from current levels. That kind of ceiling is exactly where the broader crypto news conversation sends flow toward earlier entries with multiples open.

LINK Analysis: Chainlink Targets Cap Below $40

LINK trades near $9,65 as Chainlink pushes its cross chain interoperability stack into more institutional pilots per CoinMarketCap. Analyst targets for LINK in 2026 cap near $40, a 4x from here. That return is solid but not the multiple a presale entry delivers before the first candle of listing prints. The gap sends crypto news readers directly toward Pepeto.

Conclusion:

With crypto news focused on exchange compliance prep and capital rotating toward earlier entries, wallets moving right now are positioned for the biggest returns this cycle delivers. Pepeto fits that position, SolidProof audit verified, past $9 million in capital, and the Pepe cofounder who built the first meme coin to $11 billion running this one.

XRP holders who caught the cheap entry before the ETF lane made them wish they had written bigger tickets, and the same kind of regret is forming around Pepeto in real time. Every load of the Pepeto official website shows capital joining the second chance most early XRP buyers say they should have doubled on, and entering here is how the listing pays the wallets that did not wait.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What crypto news drives the Pepeto presale right now?

CLARITY enforcement and Coinbase OCC approval are the crypto news threads driving capital into Pepeto. Above $9 million raised, SolidProof audit, Binance listing set.

How does Pepeto compare to XRP and LINK?

XRP caps near $5, LINK near $40, each under 4x. Pepeto targets 100x at listing, a return neither can deliver.

Is it safe to buy Pepeto today?

SolidProof audited every contract and a Pepe cofounder runs the team. The Pepeto official website shows stages filling fast.