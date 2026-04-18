Crypto News: BNB and Chainlink Hold as Kraken Bets $550M, Pepeto Eyes 100x

The crypto market news cycle shifted on April 17 when Kraken’s parent Payward announced a $550 million deal to acquire derivatives exchange Bitnomial. BNB and LINK held firm through the volatility, but neither offers the kind of move that changes a portfolio overnight. Pepeto has raised above $9 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing, and the signal that actually matters for returns is the entry that disappears the moment listing day arrives.

Kraken Acquires Bitnomial as Crypto Market News Signals Institutional Expansion

Payward confirmed the Bitnomial acquisition for $550 million in cash and stock on April 17, securing a fully licensed U.S. derivatives platform according to CoinDesk. The deal accelerates expansion into regulated markets. CoinMarketCap data shows BTC near $66,800 with total crypto cap at $2.4 trillion. The crypto market news points to deeper institutional commitment, but institutional deals build industry infrastructure while presale entries build personal wealth.

Institutional Moves and Early Entries: Where Real Gains Form

Pepeto

Kraken spending $550 million on derivatives proves institutions see a future worth building, but wallets loading Pepeto are building something more personal. Capital flowing into the presale now tops $9 million ahead of a Binance listing, and every dollar entering now buys tokens at a price that stops existing the second the ticker opens.

The token will trade across major DEX and top exchanges, making Pepeto a crypto market news story where analysts project 100x from today’s entry. The presale sits at $0.0000001864, and listing turns that number into either the best decision of the cycle or the one that got away.

Every contract passed a full SolidProof audit, and the community grew to thousands of holders during a period when most projects failed to raise anything. The risk scorer grades every token contract before a trade executes, flagging scams before they reach the wallet, and the bridge moves assets across chains at zero cost. The crypto market news covers Kraken deals, but Pepeto already built the tools Kraken users need.

Staking at 182% APY compounds the position while the presale stays open. An early BNB holder turned $200 into over $150,000 from the launch price and says the same thing every early winner says, they wish they bought more. The developer behind the first Pepe token who grew it to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto with the same 420 trillion supply, and this time a working exchange sits under the token. These tools already function, so presale holders own a live platform before the first candle prints. With analysts projecting 100x from Binance, the crypto market news worth acting on is the entry that vanishes when listing day arrives.

BNB

BNB trades at $635, holding steady through the Kraken news cycle according to CoinGecko. The token sits 57% below its all time high of $793 with a $82 billion cap. BNB powers the largest exchange in crypto, but from current levels even a return to its peak delivers 32% returns, strong for stability but limited for wallets chasing the kind of move that presale pricing creates.

Chainlink (LINK)

LINK sits at $9.49, down 75% from its all time high of $52 according to CoinMarketCap. Oracle infrastructure remains critical for DeFi, and Standard Chartered flagged LINK as a bottleneck asset for real world asset growth. But from a $5.9 billion cap, even a return to $20 delivers 140% over an uncertain timeline, far below what a presale to listing event can deliver in weeks.

Conclusion

The crypto market news today confirms institutional money keeps building. But being hours early is the difference between life changing gains and watching others collect them, and Pepeto’s presale is still open right now. An early BNB holder turned a small entry into massive returns by moving one day before the crowd, and the Binance listing is where presale holders make the returns everyone else pays more for. That timing sits in front of wallets on the Pepeto official website today. Entering the presale now locks in the gains the listing will deliver, and letting this close without acting could echo long after the ticker opens and the entry resets forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news today?

Kraken’s parent acquired Bitnomial for $550 million, expanding regulated derivatives access. The crypto market news shows institutions building, but Pepeto’s presale offers 100x potential that deals cannot match.

How does crypto market news affect presale tokens?

Institutional expansion adds confidence to the market. Wallets chasing bigger returns are entering Pepeto at the Pepeto official website, where a confirmed Binance listing and live tools sit behind a presale that closes at listing.

Is Pepeto a smart buy right now?

More than $9 million committed with live tools, a SolidProof verified audit, and a Binance listing confirmed makes Pepeto the entry to watch. Analysts project 100x for wallets entering before listing opens.