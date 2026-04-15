Kraken just confirmed an IPO filing that values the exchange at $12 billion, and Russia announced plans for stricter crypto rules including full KYC, exchange identity checks, and transfer limits starting July.

These are the kind of signals that show the market is maturing fast. SOL trades at $84.91 and XRP holds $1.37 as both recover from February lows. The crypto news nobody expected is Pepeto crossing $9 million in presale capital with a confirmed Binance listing, built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin.

Kraken Files for IPO and Russia Plans Stricter Crypto Rules Starting July

Kraken confirmed an IPO filing with a valuation that dropped 33% from its peak but still sits near $12 billion after a $200 million funding round. Russia’s central bank announced plans for stricter crypto regulationincluding identity checks, exchange KYC requirements, and overseas holding disclosures by July. Both stories confirm the same thing: crypto news in 2026 points to a market growing up, and the projects with audits, compliance, and real products are the ones that survive.

Where Capital Flows When Regulation Tightens and Presale Momentum Builds

Pepeto

Speed and safety decide who profits, and the traders who survive the next bull run have tools that catch danger before it lands. Pepeto does that through a risk scorer that scans every token before any trade executes and blocks bad contracts before they drain the wallet.

PepetoSwap handles zero fee swaps between tokens, which means every trade keeps its full profit instead of getting reduced by fees on each order. Both tools already run inside one live system, not as a promise waiting on a future date.

What sets this apart from the presale projects charging more and delivering less? Pepeto sells at $0.0000001864 with every product already live, and 183% APY staking returns give holders a reason to stay locked in as the Binance listing approaches.

The presale crossed $9 million during a crypto news cycle dominated by fear and regulation. SolidProof verified the entire contract set, a former Binance specialist runs the technical side, and the cofounder launched the original Pepe coin past $11 billion with nothing but community and the same 420 trillion tokens.

Early holders of that coin turned small entries into generational wealth, and now they all wish they had committed more. The same setup is forming around Pepeto, the second chance the market rarely gives. The projections sit between 100x and 300x, and the day the Binance listing arrives is the day this price stops existing.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades near $84.91 on CoinGecko after Solana ETF assets passed $1 billion. The network processed record daily fees above $500,000 and maintains one of the fastest blockchains in crypto. SOL sits 64% below its all time high near $230, and a full recovery delivers about 2.7x. The outlook for SOL is bullish, but the timeline for that recovery means a presale entry can deliver multiples faster.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.37 on CoinDesk after Rakuten opened payments to 44 million users in Japan. CME futures now trade actively and seven spot ETFs hold $1 billion combined. XRP remains 55% below its 2018 high of $3.00, and recovery from $1.37 delivers about 2.2x. The momentum is positive for XRP, but the math from current prices cannot match what a ground floor presale returns before a confirmed listing.

Conclusion

The crypto news in April 2026 proves the market is ready to move, but the wallets buying Pepeto now are set to collect the biggest returns when the listing arrives. Early holders of the original Pepe coin turned small entries into life changing money, and every one wishes they had committed more. The same setup forms around Pepeto, because the person behind the original Pepe coin now has verified products, an audited contract set, and $9 million in proven demand at a price lower than anything comparable.

Entering the Pepeto presale now is the second chance the crypto news rarely delivers, and letting it pass could cost more than any trade. The Pepeto official website is where early believers secured their position, and the listing will close that door permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Kraken IPO mean for the crypto news cycle?

Kraken filing at $12 billion proves exchanges are growing even during fear, and the crypto news confirms that audited projects with real products lead the next wave of growth.

What is the most important crypto news in April 2026?

Pepeto crossing $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing and the original Pepe cofounder behind it is the signal smart money is watching right now.

Why are wallets loading Pepeto during this crypto news cycle?

The person behind the original Pepe coin created Pepeto with a working trading system and SolidProof audit. The Pepeto official website shows why $9 million already entered before the listing.