Over $5.5 billion in token unlocks hit January 2026, with ONDO at $820 million, BGB at $500 million, and HYPE at $327 million leading the releases. That creates supply pressure that can drag prices lower when liquidity is thin. The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply is doing it again with Pepeto, this time with a working exchange behind it. Matching that original price is 150x from the current entry, and this is a pattern repeating directly in the reader’s favor.

$5.5 Billion Token Unlocks Create Supply Pressure in Major Crypto News

Over $5.5 billion in token unlocks were scheduled for January 2026, with ONDO leading at $820 million followed by BGB at $500 million and HYPE at $327 million, according to SVB Research. Large unlocks weigh on prices when liquidity is thin. CoinPedia reported that the unlocks coincided with a broader market correction as BTC dropped toward $60,000. This proves that supply events can crush existing token prices, while presale entries with confirmed listings operate on their own supply dynamics independent of unlock schedules.

Tokens That Outperform the Crypto News Unlock Cycle

Pepeto

The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero working products and the same 420 trillion token supply is building again. This time a SolidProof audited exchange with live trading sits behind the number instead of nothing. Matching that price is 150x from the current presale entry, and the pattern is repeating with more behind it than the first time ever had.

Pepeto is the strongest entry because token unlocks do not affect its supply. The presale has its own fixed allocation, and the Binance listing creates returns independent of what happens to other projects. The original Pepe creator engineered every tool on this platform, and a Binance veteran built the trading systems. Every holder who enters now gets access to a working exchange while other projects show future plans with nothing built behind them.

The problems unlock events expose are thin liquidity and sudden selling pressure. Pepeto’s exchange handles both because the risk scorer identifies contract dangers before money enters and PepetoSwap processes instant trades across six blockchains. Both products operate on a live platform today, protecting holders from the exact supply shocks these unlock events highlight.

$8 million poured in at $0.000000186 during extreme fear. Staking pays 191% APY for committed positions ahead of listing. Analysts forecast returns exceeding 100x after the Binance listing opens. The cofounder proved the math once with nothing behind it and is proving it again with everything behind it. That is not a guess, it is a pattern repeating, and every position entered is the reader backing a formula that already delivered $11 billion from zero products. With a working exchange this time, the ceiling is higher than what nothing ever reached.

BTC

BTC traded near $66,600 on March 30, according to CoinGecko. Down 47% from $126,000 all time high. Token unlocks do not affect BTC directly, but the broader crypto news sell pressure dragged all assets lower. Recovery to highs delivers 87%. BTC remains the safest hold, but the strongest returns come from presale entries with confirmed listings.

PEPE

PEPE traded near $0.0000034 on March 30, according to CoinMarketCap. Down 88% from its December 2024 peak. The original Pepe had zero products. Recovery to highs delivers 700%. PEPE’s crypto news story is cultural, but the cofounder’s new project with an actual exchange behind it offers a clearer path to returns.

Conclusion

$5.5 billion in token unlocks crushing prices proves supply events can destroy returns on tokens without defined catalysts. That crypto news benefits entries with their own supply dynamics. BTC and PEPE both carry recovery potential, but their timelines depend on market conditions. Pepeto operates on a proven pattern because the cofounder who built $11 billion from nothing now has a working exchange, verified contracts, and a confirmed Binance listing. That is the pattern repeating with more behind it, and entering through the Pepeto official website means backing a formula that already worked instead of a guess, and the listing is where that bet pays off in a way the rest of this crypto news cycle measures everything against.

Visit Pepeto official website for the strongest crypto news entry before listing.

FAQs

Why do $5.5 billion in unlocks matter for crypto news investors?

Supply events crush prices when liquidity is thin. Pepeto’s presale has its own fixed supply and a confirmed Binance listing.

Is BTC a strong crypto news investment at $66,600?

BTC targets 87% to highs. Pepeto targets 100x from one listing with a proven cofounder behind it.

What is the top crypto news entry this cycle?

Proven cofounder, SolidProof audit, live exchange, confirmed listing. Enter at the Pepeto official website.