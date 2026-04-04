March nonfarm payrolls crushed expectations at 178,000 while unemployment dropped to 4.3%, and crypto market news is shifting from fear to a floor the boldest wallets already recognize. Goldman Sachs signaled a Bitcoin bottom forming, and the Fear and Greed Index sits at 9, the reading that preceded every major rally in the past three cycles. That is where Pepeto rewrites the math. The presale collected more than $8 million from capital that sees a confirmed Binance listing as the crypto market news event compressing years of large cap recovery into one day.

Crypto Market News Turns Positive as Jobs Data Beats and Goldman Calls a Bottom

US nonfarm payrolls rose 178,000 in March, beating forecasts while unemployment fell to 4.3% according to CoinDesk. Goldman Sachs declared a Bitcoin bottom forming as institutional inflows returned and the Clarity Act draft moved toward Senate markup according to CryptoTicker. BTC trades near $66,900 with five red monthly candles behind it, a pattern last seen before the 2019 recovery. The crypto market news points toward structural bottoming while retail waits for permission.

Market Recovery Signals and Presale Timing in April 2026

Pepeto

The jobs data and Goldman call suggest a floor forming under crypto, but the distance between bottoming and life changing returns on large caps stretches quarters. Pepeto leaves every other presale behind this cycle because the product already operates.

The creator of the original Pepe coin designed a cross chain bridge as the foundational layer, not an afterthought on a roadmap. The developers constructed the bridge to transfer tokens between networks at zero cost, then added PepetoSwap on top, so holdings move and trade without fees eating into the position the crypto market news is about to reprice.

The bridge, PepetoSwap with zero fee execution, and staking at 188% APY all run today. That puts Pepeto apart from every meme presale promising tools that exist only in decks.

Second, the exchange opens the same $0.000000186 entry to every wallet, matching the price whales confirmed with more than $8 million during a Fear and Greed reading of 9. Capital entering during the lowest sentiment this cycle is proof the smartest money chose its position before the crypto market news turned positive.

Third, SolidProof confirmed every contract clean in a full audit, and a former Binance professional who joined the dev team leads the confirmed launch forward. The audited code executes without interruption while the listing date moves closer each week.

The same cofounder built the original Pepe to an $11 billion peak with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. Matching that peak from the current presale price is 150x, and this time a working exchange sits behind it, which means the floor is higher and the ceiling is the part analysts are still calculating. Presale wallets receive the heaviest allocation, securing the entry that listing day takes away.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $66,900 after five red monthly candles, a sequence last seen in January 2019 before a 300% rally unfolded. Goldman Sachs flagged structural bottoming with institutional flows returning according to CryptoTicker. Targets range from $78,000 to $100,000, representing 16% to 49% gains. Strong fundamentals, but the returns take quarters and depend on macro clarity.

BNB

BNB sits at $584 testing resistance near $632 after Binance announced new leveraged contracts launching April 7 according to CoinGabbar. The Maxwell Upgrade improved scalability, and ecosystem growth continues. A move to $700 represents roughly 20% from here, solid for a large cap but far from the multiples a presale listing produces.

Crypto Market News and the Entry Listing Day Removes

BTC and BNB carry strong fundamentals, and the jobs data plus Goldman’s bottom call confirm a floor forming. But a forming floor does not produce the returns one listing event creates. The same cofounder already proved this math works once when the original Pepe hit $11 billion from zero products, and doing it again with a working exchange behind it is a pattern repeating, not a guess. The Pepeto official website displays the presale figure that listing day permanently replaces, and entering now while the crypto market news shifts from fear to recovery is how the returns the Binance opening delivers get captured while hesitating through the same recovery BTC and BNB offer could become the cycle’s most expensive patience.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the latest crypto market news mean for presales?

Jobs beating forecasts and Goldman calling a bottom signal recovery, but presale entries like Pepeto capture returns one listing event decides rather than months of grinding.

Is BTC a better buy than a presale right now?

BTC targets $78,000 to $100,000 for 2026, offering 16% to 49%, while the Pepeto official website shows a presale targeting 150x from one Binance listing.

Why did Pepeto raise $8 million during extreme fear?

Committed wallets entered at Fear and Greed 9 because the confirmed Binance listing, SolidProof audit, and Pepe cofounder track record made the risk reward clear before recovery started.