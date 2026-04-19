Charles Schwab just opened direct BTC and ETH trading to 39 million accounts sitting on $12 trillion in assets, and the line between traditional finance and crypto disappeared in a single announcement. The crypto market news this week confirms what the charts already suggested: institutional money is flooding in at a pace that makes ignoring this cycle impossible.
Pepeto has seen more than $9 million flow into its presale before a confirmed Binance listing, a seasoned Binance professional guides the build, and the math that zero products reached $11 billion with the same 420 trillion supply tells every buyer what more products logically means.
Crypto Market News Breaks as Schwab Opens Direct BTC and ETH Trading for 39 Million Accounts
Charles Schwab launched Schwab Crypto this week, giving clients direct ownership of BTC and ETH through the same brokerage that manages their stocks and bonds.
The $12 trillion firm charges 0.75% per trade and competes directly with Robinhood and Coinbase for retail crypto volume. The phased rollout starts in Q2 2026 across all U.S. states except New York and Louisiana, and the crypto market news cycle keeps confirming that mainstream adoption is not coming, it already arrived.
Projects Defining the Crypto Outlook and Presale Window
Pepeto
While Schwab brings BTC and ETH to 39 million brokerage accounts, the buyer on the inside of that system still waits for a recovery that gives back what the drawdown took.
The fundamentals make the case: Pepeto collected more than $9 million during a Fear and Greed reading of 21, a seasoned Binance professional guides the technical build from inside the team, and analysts model 100x to 300x returns from the current presale entry.
Because PepetoSwap matches buyers and sellers at zero trading fees and the cross chain bridge shifts tokens between networks at no cost, this marketplace is built to become the tool traders open before every position, and because the latest headlines keep confirming that capital is moving back into crypto, the adoption story behind Pepeto only gets stronger.
That $9 million flowed into the presale during a period when most tokens lost value, which is the kind of capital that arrives because the product earns conviction, not because a headline drives a temporary bounce. SolidProof verified every contract before a single wallet connected, and 182% APY staking already rewards the wallets that committed before the crowd noticed.
The math speaks for itself: the original Pepe coin hit $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, and matching that market cap from today’s entry at $0.000000186 equals 150x, which makes the working exchange behind Pepeto the reason that number is a floor, not a ceiling.
The confirmed Binance listing ends this presale for good. After trading opens, the six zero price becomes a memory and the marketplace keeps running for every wallet that entered before the window closed.
BNB
BNB trades near $633, holding steady while the broader market rallied on ceasefire headlines. The token benefits from Binance’s dominance in trading volume, but from a $93 billion cap, even a strong cycle delivers returns measured in single digit percentages that take months to arrive, the kind of ceiling that makes a presale at six zeros with a confirmed listing the faster path.
LINK
LINK sits at $9,37 after the oracle network continued expanding its cross chain services, but the token sits 85% below its $53 peak and needs months of buying pressure to recover. Enterprise adoption adds long term value, but from this cap, the returns that change a portfolio require patience that a confirmed listing from a presale does not demand.
Conclusion
The crypto market news this week leaves no room for doubt: Schwab, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are all building products that bring billions into the market, and the coin that turned small entries into fortunes with zero products behind it proves what more tools can reach.
The Pepeto official website is where the money flowing in today confirms what the capital already decided, because a project with a working exchange, SolidProof audit, and confirmed Binance listing logically goes further than what zero products reached, and missing this presale means paying the listing price for what the six zero entry offered first.
Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the biggest crypto market news this week?
Charles Schwab launched direct BTC and ETH trading for 39 million accounts, confirming mainstream brokerage adoption is here, while Morgan Stanley’s MSBT ETF crossed $100 million in week one.
How does the crypto market news affect presale entries?
Institutional money flowing into crypto confirms the cycle is building, and presale entries like Pepeto benefit from that rising tide while offering 100x to 300x potential before listing.
Why is the Pepeto presale filling during extreme fear?
The Pepeto official website shows more than $9 million from wallets that see a confirmed Binance listing, SolidProof audit, and 100x to 300x projections as conviction worth acting on now.