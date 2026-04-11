The crypto market news this week changed everything for projects waiting on clarity. SEC Chair Paul Atkins confirmed on April 6 that the proposed Regulation Crypto Assets framework is under White House review, the final step before publication.

While XRP holds near $1.36 and LINK consolidates around $9.22, both carry multi billion dollar caps that limit the returns bull runs are built on. Pepeto has raised above $8.1M from wallets that recognized the confirmed Binance listing before the crowd arrived, and the presale entry that exists today will not survive the listing.

SEC Reg Crypto Proposal Enters Final Review Before Publication

SEC Chair Atkins confirmed the Regulation Crypto Assets proposal is under White House review, the last step before public comment opens. CoinDesk reported the rulemaking addresses fundraising and startup exemptions for early stage projects. The Block noted Treasury Secretary Bessent separately pushed the CLARITY Act, calling clarity a matter of national economic security. This crypto market news removes the fog that historically slowed listings and institutional participation.

Crypto Market News Puts Pepeto Ahead While XRP and LINK Stay Capped

Pepeto: Exchange Tools and Binance Listing Positioned for Liftoff

While crypto market news clears the path, Pepeto is building something immediately useful for retail traders, a live exchange toolkit that scores every contract for risk and swaps tokens at zero cost. (S1) The ecosystem runs two operational tools today, and you do not need technical knowledge to use either.

(S2) The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every smart contract from entry to exit, giving a clear rating that blocks the traps other buyers step into blind. (S3) The presale sits at $0.000000186 with above $8.1M raised, and a $25,000 position staked at 185% APY grows into $49,000 in yearly returns while the Binance listing approaches. (S4/S5) After closing, Pepeto launches on Binance with a former exchange expert on the dev team, each new listing bringing fresh buyers to a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens audited by SolidProof.

(S6) The zero fee swap engine handles every trade without the hidden cost that drains returns over months of active positions. (S7) The visionary who launched the original Pepe token into a global phenomenon assembled every contract in this ecosystem, and the presale window shrinks with every deposit. (S8) See the full project at the presale page before this entry closes.

XRP Holds $1.36 With Limited Room Above

XRP trades near $1.36 with a market cap above $77 billion, per CoinGecko. The all time high of $3.84 sits 65% above, making the math roughly 2.8x. Cross border adoption keeps XRP relevant, but the capital needed to move a $77 billion asset is the same capital that creates 100x returns at the presale level.

Chainlink Consolidates Near $9.22 After ETF Launch

LINK trades around $9.22 with a $5.93 billion market cap after Bitwise listed the first Chainlink ETF on NYSE Arca this year, per CoinMarketCap. The all time high of $52.70 sits 84% above, and even a full recovery is a 6x that crypto market news suggests could take a full cycle.

Conclusion

The SEC moving Reg Crypto to final review tells the market that the wall is coming down, and the presale projects with confirmed listings benefit first because the risk that held institutions back no longer exists. XRP and LINK are credible, but large caps targeting 2x to 3x over months cannot match the presale targeting the listing return from one event. More than $8.1M already entered through the Pepeto official website while the presale price held steady, proving informed wallets are collecting before the listing reprices everything.

The visionary who launched the original Pepe to an $11 billion market cap did it with zero products and 420 trillion supply, matching that price is 150x, and this time a working exchange with a risk scorer and zero fee swaps sits behind every token. The reader’s entry at presale pricing is 150x if the cofounder matches what they already proved with less, and the window holding that price is closing with every block.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news this week?

The SEC confirmed its Reg Crypto framework is under final White House review. This clears uncertainty for projects with confirmed listings, making Pepeto’s Binance path even stronger.

Why does Pepeto offer better returns than XRP or LINK?

XRP and LINK are credible holds, but returns from current prices are 2x to 6x over extended periods. Pepeto is at presale levels with a confirmed Binance listing, offering returns that vanish once the token trades publicly.

What crypto market news should presale investors watch?

Watch confirmed listing dates and working products. Pepeto checks both with a Binance listing confirmed and live exchange tools. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.