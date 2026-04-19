Senator Blumenthal just pressed the DOJ and Treasury over the status of Binance’s compliance monitors after reports surfaced that the exchange enabled $1.7 billion in Iran linked crypto transactions. That level of regulatory scrutiny on the world’s largest exchange sends a clear signal that accountability is tightening across the entire industry. In this crypto market news roundup, Pepeto stands apart with over $9.2 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing, while Bitcoin and Solana trade through critical technical levels that could define the direction for the rest of this quarter.

Senator Presses DOJ on Binance Monitors After Iran Linked Transactions

Senator Richard Blumenthal pressed the DOJ and Treasury on the status of Binance’s post 2023 compliance monitor after reports that the exchange facilitated $1.7 billion in Iran linked sanctions evasion, according to CoinDesk. The inquiry comes as the crypto industry faces growing pressure to demonstrate regulatory compliance at every level. The broader market is also watching DeFi total value locked hold steady near $94 billion across major protocols, according to The Block. When regulators investigate the largest exchange in crypto, the market’s attention shifts toward projects that already passed independent audits before inviting public capital.

Crypto Market News: Pepeto, BTC, and SOL

Pepeto

Regulatory clarity is reshaping the entire market, and the projects that already built compliance into their foundation are the ones positioned to capture the next wave of capital. Pepeto was designed with this principle first, offering traders a verified entry where a SolidProof audit has reviewed every layer before exchange exposure arrives. The zero fee swap tool lets users trade across any blockchain without paying a cent in fees, while the cross chain bridge connects multiple chains so that holders can move capital freely without being trapped on one network.

The mind behind the original Pepe token created Pepeto with infrastructure that an exchange veteran from Binance on the core team has validated for listing readiness. More than $9.2 million accumulated at $0.0000001865 as fear and regulatory headlines dominated every trading session proves where the most experienced wallets are moving while this crypto market news cycle unfolds. Holders who stake earn 181% APY while their locked tokens reduce the circulating supply. As every crypto market news story this week reinforces the value of audited infrastructure, Pepeto with its confirmed Binance listing is the presale that will reward the wallets that entered before the crowd arrived.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin trades near $75,700 after touching $75,700 this week before pulling back on geopolitical headlines, according to CoinDesk. BTC remains roughly 40% below its October 2025 all time high of $126,000, with K33 Research noting that 46 days of negative funding rates on Binance perpetuals have historically preceded sharp recoveries. Morgan Stanley’s new Bitcoin ETF pulled $30.6 million on day one at the lowest fee in the market at just 0.14%, confirming that institutional demand keeps building even as the Fear and Greed Index sits at 27 and retail traders hesitate.

Solana

SOL trades near $85, holding above the critical $80 support level after a volatile stretch that saw the price drop to $67 in early February, according to Changelly. The SEC classified Solana as a digital commodity in March 2026, and spot SOL ETFs hold over $805 million in net assets. Despite structural progress, the Drift Protocol exploit in April drained $285 million from the network, and the 50 day moving average at $86.58 continues acting as resistance, while analysts target $97 as the breakout level that would shift the trend.

Conclusion

Senator Blumenthal’s Binance inquiry confirms that regulatory accountability is tightening, and that scrutiny benefits the wider crypto market news environment by filtering capital toward audited projects. But portfolio changing returns come from presale entries, not from waiting on large caps grinding through resistance zones. Pepeto has drawn $9.2 million from wallets that spot early setups, and the same kind of capital that bought BNB at $0.10 before it reached $1,370 is moving into Pepeto now because they recognize these crypto market news windows better than anyone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news this week?

Senator Blumenthal pressed DOJ on Binance monitors after $1.7 billion in Iran linked transactions, while Pepeto passed $9.2 million raised with a confirmed listing approaching.

How does Bitcoin’s position fit the crypto market news outlook?

BTC at $75,700 with 46 days of negative funding rates suggests a base forming, but returns from large caps stay modest next to what early presale positions like Pepeto can deliver.

Why is Pepeto the top presale in this crypto market news cycle?

Pepeto combines audited infrastructure, real tools, $9.2 million in capital raised through fear, plus a confirmed Binance listing, setting a bar no other presale in this cycle has reached.