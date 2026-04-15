CrypFine Partners with Sumsub to Strengthen Global KYC and Compliance Risk Control Capabilities

CrypFine has announced a partnership with Sumsub, a global provider of digital identity verification and compliance technology solutions, to further enhance the platform’s capabilities in KYC, identity verification, anti-fraud measures, and compliance risk control. This collaboration will help CrypFine continue optimizing its user onboarding process, improve risk detection efficiency, and provide global users with a safer, more compliant, and more seamless digital asset trading experience.

As global regulation of the digital asset industry continues to tighten, trading platforms are facing rising demands for stronger identity verification, customer due diligence, and risk control capabilities. Especially in cross-border operating environments, platforms must not only comply with KYC and AML requirements in different jurisdictions, but also balance regulatory rigor with user experience and onboarding efficiency. Sumsub has long focused on identity verification and compliance technology, offering APIs, web and mobile SDKs, and identity verification solutions tailored to global onboarding needs.

Through its partnership with Sumsub, CrypFine will further strengthen its capabilities in the following areas:

Optimizing user identity verification and onboarding processes

Document review and authenticity verification

Detection of high-risk accounts and fraudulent behavior

Global KYC and compliance operational support

For CrypFine, this partnership is not just a technical integration, but also a further upgrade to its global compliance framework. As the platform’s user base, business scenarios, and international market reach continue to grow, building a more efficient, reliable, and scalable identity verification and risk-control framework is becoming one of the key foundations for long-term development.

A CrypFine representative stated that the partnership with Sumsub will help the platform strengthen user protection while further improving the registration and verification experience. Going forward, CrypFine will continue advancing its technological infrastructure and compliance framework, providing users with more efficient and seamless global digital asset services while maintaining a high standard of platform security.

This partnership also reflects CrypFine’s continued investment in security, compliance, and globalization. By introducing mature identity verification and risk-control capabilities, CrypFine will be better positioned to serve users across different countries and regions, while laying a stronger foundation for future regulatory alignment and global business expansion.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a technology provider specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions, serving industries such as fintech, trading, and digital assets. It offers identity verification, business verification, transaction monitoring, and fraud prevention capabilities, with support for APIs, SDKs, and rapid integration solutions for global compliance scenarios.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a next-generation global cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing users with a secure, efficient, and professional digital asset trading experience. The platform offers diversified trading services, including spot and perpetual futures, while continuing to strengthen its high-performance technical architecture, risk-control systems, and global compliance capabilities.

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