Credit Card Myths You Need to Stop Believing

Credit cards are pretty common in India, but wow, there’s a ton of confusion around them. People love to pass around stories—some folks swear credit cards are dangerous, while others treat them like a ticket to easy money.

Either way, all these half-truths end up hurting your finances more than helping. If you’re on the fence about getting a card or worried you’re not using yours “the right way,” it’s time to clear things up.

Let’s bust some myths. It’s not just about using your card smarter—it’s about protecting your credit score and your money.

Myth 1: Carrying a Balance Helps Your Credit Score

This one’s everywhere, and it’s flat-out wrong. Leaving a balance on your card doesn’t show you’re good with credit. All it does is rack up interest and make you look riskier to lenders. Pay your bill in full every month. Seriously, that’s the real “pro move.”

Myth 2: Closing an Unused Card Boosts Your Score

You might think shutting down an old card is smart, but it usually backfires. Closing a card means you have less total credit available and a shorter credit history—both of which can ding your score. Unless your card charges a steep annual fee for nothing, just leave it open and use it once in a while.

Myth 3: Checking Your Own Credit Score Hurts It

Nope, checking your score yourself doesn’t hurt a thing. That’s a “soft inquiry,” and it’s totally safe. Only “hard inquiries”—like when you apply for a loan or a new card—can affect your score. Keeping an eye on your credit is just good sense.

Myth 4: Credit Cards Are Only for Rich People

Not even close. There are cards out there for students, folks just starting their careers, and people with average incomes. You can find entry-level and lifetime free cards designed for beginners. So don’t let this idea keep you from building your credit.

Myth 5: Paying the Minimum Due Is Enough

Paying only the minimum looks fine on paper, but it’s a trap. The rest of your balance still racks up massive interest—sometimes over 40% per year. Before you know it, you owe way more than you spent. Think of the minimum due as a safety net, not a real payment plan.

Myth 6: Credit Cards Always Sneak In Hidden Fees

If you stick with legit banks, all fees have to be spelled out up front. Sure, there are charges for late payments, cash withdrawals, or foreign transactions, but they’re right there in the terms and conditions. Take five minutes to read the details before you sign up and you’ll know exactly what to expect.

Myth 7: Using a Credit Card Means You’ll End Up in Debt

A credit card is just a tool. It doesn’t drag you into debt—you decide how you use it. Pay off your balance every month, and you won’t pay a single rupee in interest. Use it right, and your credit score improves, plus you grab rewards for spending you’d do anyway.

The Real Story

Most credit card horror stories come from people who never really understood how these cards work. Used wisely, a credit card is one of the most useful tools in your wallet. It builds your credit, gives you a little breathing room on payments, and even rewards you for everyday spending. You don’t have to carry debt to get these benefits. Bottom line: the more you know, the more you get out of your card.