March 24 — Against the backdrop of global computing power services and digital infrastructure continuing to expand into emerging markets, cloud mining platform Cpaminer recently confirmed that it is gradually advancing its business presence in Chad. The project has entered a substantive implementation stage, with efforts focused on compliant operations, local collaboration, and the development of basic service infrastructure.

Before entering the Chad market, Cpaminer had already built a large user base across multiple countries, with tens of millions of users on its platform, aiming to ensure user satisfaction with the company’s development and returns. At the same time, the company has maintained communication with relevant local government agencies and industry participants to move the project forward within existing policy and regulatory frameworks. This process is regarded within the industry as an important project with a certain legal and compliance foundation, and it has also, to some extent, highlighted the importance of Chad’s market to economic development.

Founded in the United States in 2024, Cpaminer primarily provides cloud computing-based computing power service solutions. By integrating global data center resources and high-performance equipment, the company offers users technical support for remote participation in computing power networks. The platform has currently deployed more than 50 million device nodes and established a data center network across multiple regions. Its user base continues to grow, with cumulative participation exceeding 2 million users.

Cpaminer is entering the Chad market through a lightweight model centered on cloud computing power access. This approach lowers participation barriers so that more users can take part, while also reducing direct reliance on local infrastructure, allowing the project to operate more smoothly under existing conditions.

As the African market is gradually incorporated into its development strategy, Chad is regarded as one of the key nodes in its regional expansion. Amid the continued growth of the global digital economy, the compliant entry of technology service platforms into the Chad market not only meets business expansion needs, but also creates more pathways for local participation in the digital economy. Cpaminer’s progress in Chad may become an important reference case for its future regional expansion.

Cpaminer’s top leadership stated that, based on the project’s actual progress, the company will increase capital investment in the Chad market in the future to help improve the economic conditions of the people of Chad and provide employment opportunities for unemployed individuals. The company has also reached an understanding with local departmental officials, with the goal of achieving more stable development.

Company Name: Cpaminer Blockchain Finance Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.cpaminer.com/

Location: Denver, United States