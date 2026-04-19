Every cycle has a turning point where the rules shift and the wallets paying attention move before the rest catch up. The Kelp DAO exploit drained $292 million from a cross chain bridge this week, the largest crypto hack of 2026, while Stripe announced plans to become the “AWS for money” by building stablecoin settlement rails for global payments.
That crypto update means money moves faster than ever and the risks grow just as fast. Pepeto has poured in more than $9 million with a former Binance expert on the dev team and a confirmed listing approaching, and being hours early to this presale is the difference between life changing returns and watching others celebrate when the listing arrives.
Crypto Update as Kelp DAO Loses $292 Million and Stripe Builds Stablecoin Payment Rails
An attacker drained $292 million in wrapped ETH from Kelp DAO’s LayerZero bridge on Saturday, triggering emergency freezes across Aave, SparkLend, and other DeFi protocols. CoinDesk reported the exploit alongside Stripe’s announcement that it aims to build global stablecoin settlement for banks and merchants. Bloomberg noted both events define this week, where billions in new infrastructure money flows in while cross chain security gaps destroy capital.
Market Developments and the Presale Offering What Large Caps Cannot
Pepeto
Pepeto is the trading network built so holders can protect capital in a market where $292 million just vanished from one bridge exploit. The tools handle live volume today, not as a roadmap item.
The cross chain bridge moves tokens across networks at zero cost with every contract audited by SolidProof, so the gaps that made the Kelp DAO hack possible never threaten capital here. PepetoSwap handles trades without any fee, which means platform costs that eat into BTC and ETH positions on centralized exchanges never reduce what sits here.
If the market feels dangerous, it is because most bridges expose capital to exactly the kind of exploit that just wiped $292 million. Pepeto solves that, and the former Binance expert on the dev team built security keeping every contract verified before capital enters.
The reason to enter now is what timing means in this crypto update cycle. BTC holds near $75,500 and ETH sits around $2,350, grinding sideways while the presale stays open. PEPETO sits at $0.000000186, with more than $9 million poured in and pace growing each round. Staking at 181% APY compounds for holders who arrived before the crowd, and the DOGE holder who put in $2,000 one day before the crowd turned it into $1.2 million because timing was the only difference. The Binance listing is where presale holders collect the returns everyone else pays more for, and that window closes permanently once trading begins.
Bitcoin
BTC trades near $75,500 on CoinMarketCap with funding rates at their most negative since 2023, a signal that leveraged shorts are crowded and a sharp move higher could follow. Spot ETFs hold more than $60 billion combined.
But from $75,500, even a run to $150,000 delivers a 2x, and that crypto update signal means the move benefits BTC holders modestly while presale holders capture the full distance between entry and listing.
Ethereum
ETH holds near $2,350 on CoinGecko as the Glamsterdam upgrade devnet launched on April 10 with parallel processing features. The Kelp DAO hack highlights the cross chain risks that still affect the ETH ecosystem.
From $2,350, even a return to the $4,878 all time high delivers a 2x, and bridge security failures make the case that working, audited infrastructure like Pepeto offers something the largest chains still struggle to guarantee.
Conclusion
The Kelp DAO hack took $292 million in a single exploit while Stripe built the payment rails that bring billions more into crypto. That crypto update shows the money keeps coming but the risks keep growing, and everyday holders cannot wait for large caps to grind 2x over months.
Pepeto only needed a working trading network and a listing date on the calendar, which is why more than $9 million poured in because the DOGE holder who entered one day before the crowd turned $2,000 into $1.2 million, and that timing advantage sits open through the Pepeto official website for anyone who moves before the listing closes. Being hours early is how every crypto update success story started, and hesitating until the listing arrives is how regret begins for wallets that saw this entry and chose to wait.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What crypto update matters most for presale investors this week?
The Kelp DAO $292 million exploit and Stripe stablecoin rails define this crypto update, but Pepeto before its Binance listing offers presale returns those events cannot match.
How does Pepeto protect capital after the Kelp DAO bridge hack?
Every contract is SolidProof audited and the bridge operates at zero cost with verified security, and the Pepeto official website confirms the presale accelerating with each new round.
Is Pepeto a stronger entry than BTC and ETH in this crypto update cycle?
The presale gap between current pricing and the Binance listing is where the biggest returns form, and that window closes permanently once trading begins.