Could This Be The Next $10 Crypto? New ERC-20 Token Gains 115,000 Holders Before Listing

With the cryptocurrency market growing, new projects keep coming up with game-changing innovations that change how the industry works. Whether it’s faster transactions, enhanced security, or greater financial accessibility, typically, the most successful projects bring something unique to the table. DTX Exchange (DTX), an ERC-20 token, already had over amassed 575,000 holders, with 115,000 new holders before its launch, and is one of the best ICOs of 2025.

Innovative in its hybrid model that combines the strengths of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX), DTX Exchange is offering itself as the future of global trading. Retail and institutional investors alike are piling into the potential for astronomical gains, and early presale participants are already feasting on the meteoric speed at which the project is occurring. The crypto community has taken notice of DTX Exchanges’s massive early adoption, and its investors have been talking about whether DTX could one day turn into a $10 token.

DTX Exchange (DTX): The Future of Asset Trading

The DTX Exchange model differs from traditional exchange tokens like Binance and Uniswap, which concentrate on centralization or decentralization. This means that traders will no longer have to choose between the efficiency of centralized exchanges and the transparency of decentralized finance. DTX Exchange will instead provide a solution that offers security, efficiency, and accessibility for all.

With VulcanX, its own Layer 1 blockchain, DTX Exchange will enable the trading of over 120,000 asset classes, including stocks, ETFs, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Hailed as one of the best ICOs, DTX is the first of its kind to allow seamless TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance) interaction. This approach works to eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional trading platforms, entail faster transactions, lower fees, and enhance security.

As institutional interest in blockchain finance rises, DTX’s launch timing now could not be more perfect. Entering the final ICO stage, over 50% of DTX tokens have been sold at a price of $0.16. As financial markets continue to adopt more blockchain projects, tokens like DTX will go through unprecedented adoption in the coming months, according to experts it’s one of the best ICOs of 2025.

115,000 New Holders and Counting: Best ICO of 2025?

If we look at how many holders a project gathers through the presale phase, it’s undoubtedly one of the most powerful indicators of what you can expect to occur in the future. Unlike a lot of new tokens that have a hard time finding adopters, DTX Exchange has already amassed nearly 600,000 wallets, with 115,142 new holders just before being listed on big exchanges. This is rare, and it is a sign of strong demand and community trust in the project.

This often means organic growth, with a high number of early adopters who have a belief in the project’s long-term potential. The high excitement around DTX’s hybrid trading model has motivated massive participation in its ongoing presale as investors look to grab their tokens before the token price takes off after listing. Dubbing it ‘one of the best ICOs of 2025’, market analysts believe that this could be the last chance to buy tokens at presale prices as institutional investors and major investors could bring the token into the multi-billion dollar range real soon.

Conclusion

DTX Exchange (DTX) is becoming one of 2025’s best ICOs with its hybrid CEX-DEX model and significant early adoption. Before listing, it saw 115,000 new holders and a presale milestone of $13.5 million, with demand surging daily. With the crypto industry embracing next-gen trading solutions, DTX is well-placed to be a top-performing asset, which could hit the $10 price mark with ongoing acceleration in adoption. DTX tokens are still available at the presale price of $0.16, and this is your last chance to invest in one of the best ICOs before tokens skyrocket post-listing.

