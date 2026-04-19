Ethereum just recorded 200 million base layer transactions in Q1 2026, the highest single quarter in its history, and the price still sits more than 50% below its August 2025 peak. The cryptocurrency news cycle is flashing signals of a recovery forming underneath while the Fear and Greed Index reads 26. Pepeto has raised more than $9 million during this fear market with a confirmed Binance listing, live marketplace tools, and the kind of presale setup that produced every major winner from the last cycle.

Ethereum Hits Record 200 Million Quarterly Transactions as Crypto Market Cap Recovers

Ethereum processed 200.4 million transactions on its base layer in Q1 2026, surpassing the 200 million mark for the first time and completing a three year recovery from 2023 lows near 90 million, according to CoinDesk. The surge comes from Layer 2 growth and stablecoin settlement, with Base and Arbitrum leading the volume. Despite the record, ETH trades at $2,355, more than 50% below its high, according to CoinMarketCap. This gap between usage and price is the kind of cryptocurrency news that historically comes right before the chart catches up to fundamentals.

Market Headlines and Presale Entries Worth Watching This Quarter

Pepeto

Ethereum’s record usage proves the market is rebuilding, but the tokens that turn a few hundred dollars into life changing money are never the ones already trading at $2,355. Pepeto is the presale absorbing capital from wallets that understand this pattern. This is not another token built on hype alone, and the cryptocurrency news around this presale keeps growing because the fundamentals are already in place.

The marketplace creates real value for holders through working products. Staking at 182% APY pays wallets while the presale runs, locking early buyers into returns that start compounding before the listing arrives. More than $9 million has been raised during a market stuck in fear, and that kind of capital flow during panic is the strongest proof that serious wallets already calculated the outcome.

The tools behind the presale are not promises. PepetoSwap executes trades between tokens at zero fees, keeping every dollar working instead of shrinking on each move. The bridge carries tokens across chains without taking a cut, so holders rotate positions freely and keep their full balance intact.

With everything running, demand keeps climbing and the real adoption shows in the capital that arrived while most of the market stayed frozen. Pepeto at $$0.0000001865carries a price tag so low that the gap between entry and listing is where the cryptocurrency news cycle will focus once trading begins.

The Binance listing is confirmed and the presale price disappears the moment it opens, because every buyer after that enters at whatever the market decides. Analysts project 100x after listing, and the math only works for wallets that moved while the presale was still accepting entries.

Bitcoin

BTC trades near $76,260after a 3% surge driven by easing geopolitical tensions and $664 million in single day ETF inflows, according to CoinDesk. The price sits 39% below its all time high near $126,000. Spot Bitcoin ETFs hold more than $128 billion in assets. The cryptocurrency news around BTC confirms institutional demand, but doubling from here requires trillions in new capital, which is why presale entries at lower prices carry the math that BTC cannot deliver.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.43, gaining 7% on the week and leading other majors in short term performance, according to CoinMarketCap. The SEC’s digital commodity classification in March removed legal uncertainty and drove $119.6 million in weekly ETF inflows. Even with regulatory clarity and strong momentum, XRP’s ceiling from $1.43 cannot deliver the returns that a presale priced near zero produces once a Binance listing opens.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news this quarter confirms that the market is rebuilding, but the returns are not stored equally across every token. BTC near $76,260and XRP at $1.43 may climb higher, but those gains cannot match what buying into a presale before listing delivers once the price resets. Last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that moved first, and anyone who still carries that regret is looking at the clearest second chance this market has produced. Ethereum’s record quarter proves the cycle is alive, and Pepeto with a confirmed listing is where that second chance lives right now. The Pepeto official website shows the capital committed, and the cryptocurrency news will report on the listing returns, but only the wallets that entered the presale will collect them.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What cryptocurrency news matters most for presale buyers in 2026?

The latest cryptocurrency news shows Ethereum hit 200 million quarterly transactions and ETF inflows are growing fast. Presale entries like Pepeto benefit most when the recovery arrives.

Why are large caps not the strongest entries despite bullish signals?

BTC and XRP carry strong fundamentals but massive market caps limit upside. The Pepeto official website presale at sub penny pricing offers math that large caps cannot replicate.

Is Pepeto a strong presale to enter during a fear market?

Yes. More than $9 million raised during fear, a confirmed Binance listing, and live marketplace tools make Pepeto the presale wallets stack before the recovery prices them out.