The crypto market is handling heightened movement as investors position for the recovery. The solana price benefits from CME Group launching 24/7 futures on May 29, with inflation easing and Bitcoin bouncing above $70,000. The search for the strongest entries has widened beyond large caps, especially as exchange presales emerge with real tools and growing communities. One such project is Pepeto, currently in its presale with more than $8 million raised on the Ethereum blockchain, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the Binance listing. Understanding each project’s fundamentals can help investors evaluate where the real returns live this cycle while the solana price debates resistance levels.

Solana Price Gets a Boost as CME Opens 24/7 Crypto Futures on May 29

CME Group announced it will launch 24/7 crypto futures and options on May 29, according to CME Group. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% year over year. The solana price benefits from 24/7 institutional access, but the exchange presale entries positioned before that capital arrives will capture the strongest returns.

Solana Price and the Exchange Presale Where the Listing Math Delivers

Pepeto

Pepeto is an emerging exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain with PepetoSwap for zero fee trading, a risk scorer that checks contracts before your capital goes near them, and a bridge that sends tokens across chains at zero cost. Based on its exchange tools and presale demand, Pepeto demonstrates how early positioning and community growth can signal real interest during a presale that rewards conviction over hesitation.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. Pepeto’s presale is fully live and structured to tighten demand as the listing approaches, with every stage filling faster than the last. Staking at 193% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. More than $8 million raised because the wallets entering verified everything first and committed with size.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories this cycle. The SOL outlook targets $100 to $120 over months. Pepeto targets 150x on one listing day. Emerging exchange entries form part of the broader discussion around the strongest positions this cycle, and the wallets inside Pepeto are building not debating.

Solana (SOL) Price Outlook

Solana trades at $85, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched with weekly inflows of $9.1 million. CME opening 24/7 futures gives institutions continuous hedging access starting May 29.

Resistance sits at $92 to $94 with $100 as the breakout level. CoinCodex projects SOL reaching $110 by mid April. Bloomberg gives additional ETF approvals a 95% chance. If $80 breaks, $70 is support. The solana price forecast for 2026 targets $100 to $120, with $200 possible if DeFi TVL returns. Even a full recovery to $294 is 3.4x from here over quarters. SOL will recover, but 3.4x over quarters will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Solana Price Takes Quarters While Pepeto’s Listing Takes Days

In the rapidly evolving market, Pepeto and Solana showcase different aspects of innovation and demand. The SOL at $85 reflects speed and ecosystem depth, while Pepeto illustrates how exchange presales with real tools can attract early stage capital that outperforms large cap recoveries. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that understand this are securing positions, and the ones who wait will spend this cycle wishing they had moved while the presale was still open.

Lock in the entry the the SOL outlook cannot deliver at Pepeto official website

FAQs

What is the solana price outlook after CME opens 24/7 futures?

The SOL forecast targets $100 near term with $110 by mid April. CME 24/7 trading expands institutional hedging access.

How does the solana price compare to Pepeto for returns?

SOL at $85 targets 3.4x over quarters. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.

Is Pepeto a better entry than Solana right now?

SOL offers ETF backed recovery. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day while SOL needs a full year.