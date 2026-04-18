BTC just cleared $78,000 after the Strait of Hormuz reopened on April 17, and $471 million in ETF inflows hit the market in a single session. That capital rushing back means the next cycle leg is forming, and the question is which entry gives the biggest return from here. The best crypto to invest in will not be the large cap that already absorbed the rally, it will be the presale positioned below a confirmed listing. Pepeto, with a working marketplace and more than $9 million collected, is where that search ends.

Top Crypto Picks Shift as BTC Breaks Past $78K on Hormuz Ceasefire

BTC broke past $78,000 on April 17 after Iran confirmed the Strait of Hormuz would stay open during the ceasefire, triggering $257 million in liquidations according to CoinDesk. Spot BTC ETF inflows reached $471 million in a single session while dominance held at 57.3% per CoinMarketCap. SOL reclaimed $87, DOGE pushed past $0.09, and ADA gained 4%. Capital is ready to deploy again, and the smartest entries will be the ones sitting closest to a listing catalyst that turns recovery into real returns.

Leading Crypto Entries and a Presale That Changes the Equation in April 2026

Pepeto

The market bounce opens doors across every asset class, but the best crypto to invest in right now is not sitting on a $76,500 price tag. Pepeto operates as a complete marketplace with a risk scorer that examines every contract before a purchase goes through and PepetoSwap giving traders zero fee access to token pairs across multiple chains. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin watched traders lose capital to bad contracts and expensive swaps, so the entire marketplace was designed to keep every dollar inside the wallet of the person trading.

The risk scorer has cleared hundreds of contracts, giving buyers confidence to enter early stage tokens without fearing a hidden flaw will drain their positions. SolidProof audited every smart contract in the project, adding the trust layer that separates entries built on promises from entries built on code that passed independent review.

More than $9 million has been collected during a stretch where the Fear and Greed Index never left extreme fear territory, and that money entering at the bottom of confidence readings shows who already decided this presale becomes the trade of the cycle. Staking at 182% APY compounds each position while the listing approaches, giving holders a growing stack that the presale cost of $0.000000186 makes even more meaningful.

Analysts project this token past 100x because 420 trillion tokens on the same supply curve that took PEPE past billions are now attached to a marketplace PEPE never offered, and the same creator stands behind both, and that combination is why this presale keeps pulling capital from wallets that already did the math.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades near $87 after recovering 25% from its February low per CoinGecko. Standard Chartered set a 2026 target near $200, but SOL needs developer activity to return to the pace seen during the 2024 rally. The $40 billion cap means a 2x still requires massive inflows, and the gains needed to match a presale from this level would take the better part of the cycle.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE sits near $0.09 after sliding from its 2025 peaks, holding a market cap around $13 billion according to CoinMarketCap. The token still lacks the utility structure that drives price beyond speculation, and each rally depends on social attention rather than on chain demand. That pattern repeats every cycle, rewarding fast exits but punishing anyone who waits for the wrong catalyst.

Conclusion

For buyers comparing timing, products, and capital flow, Pepeto rises above every large cap in this conversation. A live marketplace, more than $9 million collected during fear, and staking yields building positions daily create a signal experienced wallets recognize from past cycles.

That search was not random, it was the same instinct that made early wallets act before the crowd had reason to look, and a marketplace backed by the Pepe cofounder gives that instinct a place to land. The Pepeto official website holds the entry that early positions already locked in, and waiting turns this into the answer that came too late.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does BTC clearing $78,000 change the best crypto to invest in right now?

The rally confirms risk capital is flowing back into crypto, and presale entries with confirmed listings benefit first because they sit closest to the next major price catalyst that turns recovery into returns.

Is Pepeto the leading presale pick before the Binance listing?

Pepeto completed a SolidProof audit, runs a working marketplace, and collected more than $9 million, making it the answer most wallets land on when comparing presale entries this cycle.

Can a presale deliver bigger returns than SOL or DOGE in 2026?

The presale entry at Pepeto sits below a fraction of a cent with a confirmed listing, and the Pepeto official website shows the math that large caps at their current size cannot match.