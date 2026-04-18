Charles Schwab just launched spot BTC and ETH trading for 39 million clients, opening the door for new capital to enter crypto. The best crypto to buy now is not always the biggest name. BTC at $76,500 and ETH at $2,350 are strong holds, but from those levels the math caps returns at low multiples. Pepeto has raised more than $9 million during extreme fear, and the presale stays open until the confirmed Binance listing arrives and ends this entry permanently.

Charles Schwab Launches Spot Crypto Trading as Institutional Doors Open Wider

Charles Schwab announced Schwab Crypto this week, bringing direct BTC and ETH trading to brokerage clients for the first time, according to CNBC. The $12 trillion firm now competes with Coinbase and Robinhood, signaling that the best crypto to buy now has entered the conversation at Wall Street’s largest brokerages, per The Defiant. Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF also crossed $87 million in net assets within its first week, confirming that institutional demand for crypto keeps growing faster than at any point since the 2024 approvals.

What Wall Street Flows and Presale Entries Are Telling Smart Money Right Now

Pepeto

While Schwab opens the door for traditional investors to buy BTC and ETH, Pepeto is the presale those same investors will wish they had found before the listing brought it to every exchange. The hub runs a security checker that scans projects and flags dangers before money moves in and a trading tool that lets holders move between tokens on six chains without paying fees, so capital stays protected from the moment it enters. These tools already run today, built by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin who created a token that reached billions in market cap with zero products.

The token sits at $0.0000001864 with more than $9 million raised during fear readings that pushed most retail to the sidelines. Staking at 182% APY gives holders a way to grow positions while the listing approaches, and the same 420 trillion fixed supply that the original Pepe carried means no new tokens dilute entries already made. The Binance listing is confirmed, and when it arrives, presale access ends permanently and exchange volume decides the price.

Anyone searching for the best crypto to buy now is comparing BTC at $76,500 with single digit upside to a presale at a fraction of a cent with analysts projecting 100x to 300x from the listing alone.

The community that entered the original Pepe early turned small entries into life changing gains, and the same formation is building around Pepeto before the crowd arrives. That is what makes this the best crypto to buy now for anyone who understands what a confirmed listing does to a fixed supply token with real products.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi lending protocol on Ethereum with $21 million raised and a $0.04 token price, according to CoinGabbar. The protocol still sits on testnet with no mainnet confirmed. It faces direct competition from lending giants like Aave and Compound, and forecasts suggest MUTM could drop below its $0.06 launch price after listing as early holders exit. For anyone asking what the best crypto to buy now is, the gap between testnet promises and live products matters.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG raised $452 million in a presale that lasted more than two years before listing on exchanges in March 2026, per Cryptonews. The token was expected to list at $0.05 but trades near $0.01 today. Early holders have been selling after repeated delays, and the pressure from more than 300,000 holders on losses makes near term recovery difficult.

Conclusion

Schwab opening BTC and ETH trading to 39 million clients is the strongest signal yet that crypto has entered traditional finance, and the question of what the best crypto to buy now is has never been more relevant. But every cycle has proven one pattern, the biggest returns never came from buying the assets Wall Street already confirmed. The presale tokens that made early holders wealthy were bought before the listing, not after.

Every cycle produces the same winners, the wallets that entered during fear and collected during recovery. The Pepeto presale is that setup forming right now, and entering through the Pepeto official website means joining the group that moves before the listing confirms what wallets inside already see.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in 2026?

The best crypto to buy now for high returns is a presale like Pepeto, which offers what large caps from their current prices cannot match.

Why is Schwab launching crypto trading?

Schwab sees demand from 39 million clients, confirming crypto is now part of the core investment conversation.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now before listing?

More than $9 million raised during fear with a confirmed listing means the Pepeto official website holds the strongest presale entry today.