CHAINISLE Announced as Secondary Exhibition Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 25th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome CHAINISLE as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor, marking another significant addition to the growing roster of industry-leading partners supporting Asia’s most influential crypto conference.

CHAINISLE is a Web3-native, globally distributed Multi-Channel Network (MCN) and content infrastructure platform, purpose-built to serve as a directional anchor for the Web3 industry and a next-generation foundation for the creator economy. With a forward-thinking approach to decentralised content distribution, CHAINISLE is actively shaping how creators and communities engage within the Web3 space. Learn more at https://chainisle.info.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival — co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group — has firmly established itself as Asia’s premier crypto conference since its inaugural edition in 2023. Over its previous editions, the festival brought together more than 350 exhibitors and upwards of 1,200 speakers for in-depth, forward-looking discussions. It attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors and played host to over 400 diverse side events, cementing its reputation as the defining event on Hong Kong’s Web3 calendar and a critical force in shaping the region’s broader blockchain landscape.

Building on the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has confirmed its return from 20 to 23 April 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its fourth year, this landmark four-day event will once again draw tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, builders, and enthusiasts from across the globe — all converging to connect, collaborate, learn, and be inspired by what comes next for the decentralised web.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set a bold and timely agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, with a sharp focus on three defining themes: the convergence of traditional finance and crypto finance, the transformative potential of AI integrated with Web3, and the rapid rise of Real World Assets (RWAs) as a bridge between on-chain and off-chain economies. These themes reflect the most pressing conversations shaping the industry today and position Hong Kong as a global thought leadership hub at the frontier of digital finance.

The conference will convene top-tier experts, policymakers, and pioneering Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. This year’s speaker lineup is exceptional in both its breadth and calibre, featuring prominent voices from government, finance, technology, and the blockchain ecosystem.

Confirmed speakers include Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Dr. Yip Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries at the Securities and Futures Commission; Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain and Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group; Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation; Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands; Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director at BlackRock; Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC; Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer at OKX Global; and many more distinguished leaders from institutions including Deloitte, Ondo Finance, CICC, and beyond.

Do not miss your opportunity to be part of one of the most important Web3 gatherings of the year. Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and register now at: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026.

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