Bitcoin took a hit over the weekend after Middle East tensions shook markets, but it bounced back above $71,000 after Trump postponed strikes on Iran. For newer investors, this is a familiar crypto lesson: when fear jumps, prices fall fast but recover just as quickly. One project drawing attention as the next pepe coin is Pepeto, an Ethereum blockchain exchange that has raised more than $8 million in its presale. The simple appeal is easy to understand: it aims to make meme coin trading faster, cheaper, and safer through zero fee swaps, a risk scorer, and a cross chain bridge, without asking users to give up meme coin energy.

Next Pepe Coin Search Intensifies as Strategy Files $42 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin

Strategy unveiled a $42 billion at the market equity program on March 23, according to CoinDesk. The company bought 1,031 BTC last week, bringing total holdings to 762,099 coins. CryptoTimes confirmed 19 Wall Street agents will execute share sales. The recovery is forming, and the wallets searching for the next pepe coin are positioning before institutional capital flows through the market.

Next Pepe Coin: Where the Listing Delivers What Large Caps Cannot

Pepeto

The latest market dip came from renewed geopolitical friction, but experienced crypto buyers are treating the dip as a chance to reposition in Pepeto. The meme exchange is built on the Ethereum blockchain with PepetoSwap removing the fees that drain capital on every trade. The risk scorer checks contracts for danger before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. The simple appeal for anyone searching for the next pepe coin is clear: Pepeto offers the same cofounder, the same 420 trillion supply, but this time with exchange tools that the original Pepe never had.

More than $8 million raised during fear, and the capital kept coming because the wallets entering verified everything first. Staking at 193% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The presale sits at $0.000000186, and matching Pepe’s all time high from this entry is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be this cycle’s success stories. The original Pepe made millionaires with zero products. Pepeto has three exchange tools and the same cofounder, making it the strongest candidate as the this Pepe successor in the current market.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to Bloomberg. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed $42 billion to buy more. BTC targets $100,000, roughly 40% from here over months. Bitcoin is the anchor, but 40% over months will not produce the returns the the strongest Pepe entry delivers on listing day.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum sits at $2,150 with Bitmine holding 4.66 million ETH worth $6.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. Even $4,000 from here is 2x over months. ETH will recover, but the wallets searching for the the frog coin follow up are inside Pepeto where 150x happens on listing day.

Next Pepe Coin: Why Pepeto’s Listing Will Create This Cycle’s Biggest Winners

The recovery is forming, Strategy is buying $42 billion more BTC, and the market is turning bullish. Bitcoin will climb. ETH will recover. Neither delivers multiples. Pepeto needs one listing, and the wallets that got in at presale pricing will be holding the positions the rest of the market wishes they had. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the people who do not move before the listing will spend this cycle watching Pepeto holders celebrate from the entry they chose to skip.

Discover the the Pepe successor before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the next pepe coin with the strongest case in 2026?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching. The exchange tools are live today.

Why are investors calling Pepeto the next pepe coin?

Same cofounder, same 420 trillion supply, but Pepeto has zero fee trading and a risk scorer that Pepe never built. The Pepeto official website gives presale access before the listing.

How does the next pepe coin compare to BTC and ETH?

BTC targets 40%. ETH targets 2x. Pepeto targets 150x on listing day with the same cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion.