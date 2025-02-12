CertiK to Showcase Web3 Security Innovations at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025

New York, NY, 12th February 2025, CertiK, the leading Web3 security firm, announced its participation in the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, one of the largest and most influential Web3 events of the year. As a key player in blockchain security, CertiK will highlight its largest advancements in smart contract auditing, formal verification, and ecosystem solutions at the event, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the Web3 industry.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, taking place from April 6–9, 2025, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the latest trends and challenges in blockchain technology. CertiK’s presence at the event underscores its role as a trusted security partner for Web3 projects worldwide.

CertiK enters 2025, following a year of major achievements:

Apple acknowledged CertiK for the sixth time for identifying a vulnerability in Apple Vision Pro’s eye-tracking technology, while Samsung recognized CertiK’s discovery of a high-severity issue in the Blockchain Keystore.

● CertiK completed the first-ever formal verification of the ZKWasm Circuit, a breakthrough in the ZK-proof ecosystem.

● CertiK expanded its security expertise into the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) space, working with projects like APhone and Aethir to mitigate security risks.

● CertiK audited six of Forbes’ Top 10 Tokens in the first half of 2024, including TON, Core DAO, PEPE, FLOKI, FET, and Bitget.

● CertiK contributed stablecoin regulatory proposals to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB), both of which were approved.

Beyond security, CertiK is actively investing in Web3 growth through CertiK Ventures, a newly launched investment initiative with a multi-million dollar fund dedicated to supporting emerging blockchain projects.

As Web3 adoption accelerates, security remains a top priority for both Web3 projects and investors. CertiK invites attendees to connect at the festival to explore how its cutting-edge security solutions can protect and empower Web3 innovations.

CertiK’s Official Website: https://www.certik.com/

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2025/?lang=zh#/en

About CertiK



CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing industry-leading formal verification technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the Web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

CertiK will showcase its latest Web3 security innovations at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025. The company will highlight advancements in blockchain security, smart contract auditing, and threat detection, reinforcing its role in securing the decentralized ecosystem.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with more than 4,800 enterprise clients, secured over $530 billion worth of digital assets, and detected more than 115,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include industry-leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures,

Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital, and other investors.

Follow Discord, Telegram, and Twitter for the latest news and announcements.