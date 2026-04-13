Celebrate International Pet Day with Edimakor 65% OFF Discount & 20+ AI Features

[NEW YORK, N.Y. April 11, 2026] — International Pet Day is a time to celebrate the joy, love, and happiness our pets bring into our lives. From cute photos to funny videos, pet content has become one of the most popular trends on social media.

To join the celebration — HitPaw Edimakor is offering limited-time deals with up to 65% OFF on AI Credits and VIP memberships. This is the perfect chance for pet lovers and creators to turn their favorite pet moments into professional-quality videos and artwork using powerful AI tools.

Special Pet Day Offers for Creators

A) Edimakor VIP – 60% OFF + 2,000 Free Credits

Edimakor’s VIP plans are designed for creators who want full access to advanced tools and premium features.

Perpetual Plan (Lifetime): Get 10,000 lifetime AI Credits plus 2,000 bonus credits. Enjoy access to 20+ AI tools, over 1,000 royalty-free elements, 4K watermark-free exports — and lifetime free updates.

1-Year Plan: Receive 3,000 annual AI Credits along with 2,000 bonus credits. This plan includes all premium tools, high-quality exports, and free updates for one year — perfect for consistent content creation.

Both plans are available with 60% OFF Discount— helping users save more while creating more.

B) AI Credits – Up to 65% OFF

Edimakor is also offering major discounts on AI Credits — which unlock access to advanced AI features.

100,000 Credits (1-Year plan): Now available with 65% OFF, priced at $203.99 (originally $585.99)… This plan gives access to tools like Veo 3, Nano Banana — along with 20+ AI tools and 4K watermark-free export.

10,000 Credits (1-Month plan) : Also available at a discounted price, giving creators flexible access to premium tools at $0.0028 per credit.

C) #EdimakorPetDay Social Challenge – Earn Free Credits

To make the celebration even more exciting, Edimakor is launching the #EdimakorPetDay challenge.

Users can create pet-themed videos or artwork using Edimakor and share them directly through the “Export → Social Media” feature with the hashtag #EdimakorPetDay. After sharing, users will automatically receive free AI Credits.

Celebrate Your Pets with Creativity

This International Pet Day, Edimakor makes it easier than ever to celebrate your furry friends while saving big. Whether you’re creating funny clips, emotional stories, or viral pet content — these limited-time offers provide everything you need to bring your ideas to life.

Don’t miss this chance to combine creativity with unbeatable value — visit Edimakor today and start creating unforgettable pet content with AI magic.

Follow Edimakor to stay updated with the latest creative tools and offers:

News Source: HitPaw Edimakor

name:edimakor-pet-day