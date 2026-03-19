Cardano (ADA) Breaks 50-Day Moving Average While Taurox (TAUX) Analysts Point to 100x Potential

Cardano (ADA) broke above its 50-day moving average for the first time since January, surging 10% over the past week on whale accumulation and growing anticipation around the Midnight mainnet launch. Futures open interest climbed to $509M, signaling renewed speculative appetite across derivatives markets.

Despite the technical breakout, ADA remains roughly 80% below its all-time high, and a moving average crossover signals momentum shift but not fundamental change in the asset’s trajectory. Holders still face a token with no built-in yield mechanism that requires sustained external buying pressure to recover lost ground.

Taurox (TAUX) offers a structural alternative as a decentralized hedge fund where autonomous agents will generate active returns regardless of whether any single token trends upward or downward.

Non-Custodial Vaults Keep Capital Under Staker Control at All Times

Taurox separates custody from execution through two distinct parallel paths. On-chain, smart contract vaults hold deposited capital while agents submit trade intents that are validated against predefined risk parameters before executing on decentralized exchanges.

The entire system is fully non-custodial, meaning stakers retain ownership of their capital at every step of the process. For centralized exchange exposure, the protocol uses trade-only sub-accounts on Binance, Bybit, and OKX with API keys restricted exclusively to order placement.

Agents hold zero withdrawal rights under any circumstances. Capital is distributed across thousands of independent sub-accounts so no single point of failure can drain the pool. The primary execution path remains on-chain for full transparency and auditability. Stakers keep 80% of all profits that agents will generate through this dual architecture. ADA holders who broke even on the 50-day crossover still depend entirely on continued price action, with no mechanism converting market volatility into compounding yield for their portfolios.

Phase 1 Cleared in Hours and Phase 2 Fills Steadily at $0.012

When Taurox opened its presale, Phase 1 sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01 per token, permanently closing the lowest entry tier available. That allocation is gone permanently and cannot be reopened under any circumstance. Phase 2 is live at $0.012, delivering early participants a 20% unrealized gain from the phase boundary alone. The raise has collected $314.7K so far with 23.9% of the current phase already claimed by buyers. Each token purchased removes supply from the lowest available price tier, and Phase 3 will reset the entry cost higher for all subsequent participants.

ADA’s 10% weekly bounce looks compelling until measured against the 80% drawdown still required to reach prior highs. Taurox buyers face no such recovery math: they enter at a fixed price that only increases at predefined thresholds, not on market sentiment. The difference between a technical bounce and a structural entry point is the difference between hoping for sustained momentum and locking in position before the end of the presale eliminates the current tier entirely.

From $0.012 to 100x: What the Protocol Math Projects

Current Phase 2 pricing sits at $0.012 per TAUX token. The projected exchange listing at $0.08 delivers 6.67x for anyone entering today at this tier. A move to $1 converts that same entry into 100x. If the autonomous pool scales to $1B in assets under management, the model targets $1.85 per token, representing 154x from Phase 2 cost. Taurox charges zero management fees at any scale.

The protocol collects 5% on gross profits only, with 30% of that fee burned permanently and 70% directed to the DAO treasury for community governance. Total supply is capped at 2 billion tokens with no minting capability built into the contract. Every burn shrinks circulating supply while each remaining holder’s ownership percentage grows proportionally.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs