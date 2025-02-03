Caesar Backs Ethereum To Take The Spotlight, While This New DeFi Project Looks To Flip XRP

The year’s first quarter is beginning to heat up as several top crypto tokens showcase better-defined price trajectories. For Ethereum, many gurus are confident of the token’s bullish potential in Q1 as precedents back a bullish rally.

Similarly, XRP has regained support above the $3 mark and could consolidate its stand with a bullish rally. Meanwhile, the Elluminex (ELX) DeFi project is on course to generate exponential growth in price growth before the end of Q1 as it reveals the revolutionary DeFi utility it’ll bring to the TON Network.

Ethereum (ETH) Finds Its Footing, Tipped To Repeat Q1 Bullish Track Record

Since the start of the year, the Ethereum token has struggled to maintain a bullish trajectory, losing about 4% in the process, as per the market stats. However, the recent price trajectory suggests that the Ethereum crypto price may be finding its footing, having broken its bear trend from $3,045 to trade at $3,194 at the time of writing.

Caesar, a crypto analyst, highlighted the regaining support level of Ethereum while backing the token to “take the spotlight” with a bullish breakout. Historically, the first quarter has been favorable to Ethereum, as pointed out by CenkCrypto in an X post.

Another analyst, Crypto Admiral, also shares the sentiment that the Ethereum price always experiences massive rallies in Q1 of almost every year. With Ether price regaining stability, market dynamics like the upcoming L2 upgrade could trigger the token to embark on a parabolic rise in the remaining months of Q1.

Dark Defender Projects An $18 Price Value For XRP Token

XRP has been on a High-flying trajectory since November, gaining over 41% in value within the past month. Having experienced a brief correction that saw it witness a sharp decline to $2.7 within the past week, XRP’s price has regained its bullish trajectory and support above the $3 mark, according to CoinMarketCap stats.

An analyst, Dark Defender on X, expects the XRP token to rally toward $5.85 in the short-term before a further bullish momentum toward the $18 mark. A parabolic growth of such nature will expand XRP’s market cap to over $1 trillion, flipping Ethereum in market cap valuation to become 2nd only to Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the XRP crypto’s first target milestone will be to surpass its all-time price high of $3.8, which has been standing for the past seven years. At the current trajectory, traders could see XRP set a new all-time high in Q1 and reach the $4 mark for the first time since its launch.

Elluminex (ELX) To Generate Exponential Growth As It Introduces DeFi Flexibility On TON

The value of DeFi projects is usually tied to their utility on the blockchain. That is why the potential value of Elluminex (ELX) when it launches will be over 700 times its current price value. This is due to the revolutionary DeFi features that it is providing to the TON Network, which at the moment is very limited in the sense that only a few options are available to its users.

For context, the over 950 million active users on the TON Network cannot access liquidity from other blockchains, limiting trading options and profit margins. As a DeFi hub, Elluminex will open up the border for cross-chain transactions with multiple blockchains and further expand the already growing TON Network into the top hierarchy player in the DeFi ecosystem.

Elluminex will bring the future of DeFi to the TON Network, making it one of the top DeFi projects to launch in 2025. With advanced trading tools and features like the AI-powered portfolio tracker, users can monitor and track their asset performance, enhancing their trading decisions. The staking and farming mechanism allows users to earn by providing liquidity to the ecosystem.

Other features, like the over-the-counter platform, give users access to new TON projects before the official listing. Market players who have discovered Elluminex’s immense potential are acquiring the ELX token which is sold for just $0.06. As most enthusiasts know, early investments into high-growth projects like Elluminex are where significant gains are made.

Between Investing In Ethereum, XRP, And Elluminex In Q1

Both Ethereum and XRP have already recorded their early-stage growth wave. However, Elluminex offers an opportunity to be part of the parabolic growth of the ELX token when it launches on the TON Network. The early entry adventure and low price point of Elluminex make it one of the best DeFi coins to buy ahead of the upcoming altcoin season.

For more information about Elluminex (ELX) visit the links below:

Website: https://elluminex.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/elluminex

Telegram: https://t.me/Elluminex