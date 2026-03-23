The Crypto Fear and Greed Index sat at just 15 out of 100 recently, marking 38 consecutive days in extreme fear territory, the longest sustained fear streak since mid 2022. According to Bloomberg, this kind of extreme fear episode has only happened twice before, and both times major cryptos went on to post massive gains in the months that followed. Now the recovery is clearly here. BTC at $70,500 pumping after $400 million in short liquidations. ETH at $2,132 surging double digits. SOL at $90 jumping on institutional demand. XRP at $1.44 with commodity status. Meanwhile, whale wallets accumulated 270,000 BTC worth $23 billion in 30 days. The peak fear to early recovery window is exactly where presale entries deliver their most explosive returns. Pepeto at $0.000000186 is that entry.

Pepeto Is the Bull Run Cycle Entry That Extreme Fear Created and the Recovery Will Reward

Finding the right entry during the bull run cycle means looking before the crowd does. Once a token hits major exchanges and the Fear and Greed Index recovers into positive territory, the ground floor opportunity is gone forever. Pepeto is still in that window. Priced at $0.000000186 with $8.2 million raised, the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is directing PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange toward the $45 billion meme coin economy.

What makes Pepeto stand out from every other presale is that three products are close to ready with confirmed exchange listings approaching during a market that is pumping after the longest fear streak in years. The SolidProof audit confirms every contract. Over 4 billion tokens permanently burned create real scarcity. The 194% staking APY compounds daily. The presale is closing soon with confirmed listings following. Each new listing brings more buyers and that is how post listing prices rise significantly. When the bull run cycle sentiment fully turns positive, the tokens that were bought during the fear phase will be the ones that move the furthest.

Bitcoin at $70,500 Whales Accumulated 270,000 BTC During the Fear Phase

According to CoinDesk, BTC at $70,500 with whale wallets accumulating 270,000 BTC worth $23 billion during the fear streak, the largest net purchase in over 13 years. When whales buy during extreme fear, it signals that the bull run cycle recovery is coming. The bitcoin price is already pumping in response. BTC targets $80,000 to $100,000. Strong for a $1.37 trillion anchor. But the bull run cycle entry that delivers what whale level BTC accumulation cannot is the presale at $0.000000186 where three products and the PEPE cofounder create the multiplication that the recovery amplifies.

XRP at $1.44 Has Strong Institutional Backing

XRP at $1.44 with commodity classification and growing institutional adoption. Analysts project XRP could reach $3 to $8 by year end, a potential 110% to 450% gain. That is a strong bull run cycle outcome for a large cap. But for investors hunting the kind of returns that define the entire cycle, XRP at $85 billion is not the same as the presale at $0.000000186. The bull run cycle rewards the entries that were captured during fear with the biggest returns during recovery.

The Longest Fear Streak in Years Just Ended and the Recovery Is Pumping and If You Miss Pepeto Now That Regret Will Define This Entire Bull Run Cycle

When markets sit in extreme fear for 38 days and then recover, history shows that massive gains follow. The whales bought 270,000 BTC during the fear phase. The recovery is pumping across every sector. This is the exact bull run cycle environment where presale entries with confirmed listings create the returns that become the defining stories of the entire cycle. The PEPE cofounder built $7 billion. Three products are close to ready. The SolidProof audit is done. The 194% APY is live. $8.2 million raised. The presale at $0.000000186 is closing. When the bull run cycle fully recovers and confirmed listings bring millions of new buyers, the wallets that bought during the fear phase at $0.000000186 will be the ones with the biggest gains. If you miss this entry while the recovery pumps, that regret will define your entire bull run cycle. Do not let that happen. Act now.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

How does the bull run cycle affect Pepeto?

Extreme fear created the entry. Recovery amplifies it. Pepeto at $0.000000186 benefits most when confirmed listings meet bull run momentum.

Can Pepeto outperform XRP and BTC in the bull run cycle?

BTC targets 40%. XRP targets 110% to 450%. Pepeto targets 269x to 537x. Bull run cycles reward presale entries most.

Is the bull run cycle presale window closing?

Yes. Stages reprice permanently. Market pumping after longest fear streak. The 194% APY compounds daily. Act now.

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Sources: Bloomberg | CoinDesk