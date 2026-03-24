Bitcoin miners have sold more than 15,000 BTC since the October market peak, marking a shift away from the once popular hold forever strategy. According to CoinDesk, the sell off began after the peak as tighter margins, volatile prices, and rising debt forced companies to rethink their treasury approaches. Several major firms reduced their holdings significantly. The market is pumping with BTC at $70,900, ETH at $2,161 surging, SOL at $91 jumping.

As that strategy change unfolds, investor attention is also beginning to move toward new projects built around real utility and dedicated infrastructure. While analysts debate the next moves for established tokens, some investors are already inside Pepeto at $0.000000186 where the PEPE cofounder builds three products for the $45 billion meme coin economy during this bull run cycle.

Bull Run Cycle Spotlight: Pepeto Offers Real Products While Miners Pivot Their Strategies

Pepeto is a project designed to give the $45 billion meme coin economy dedicated trading infrastructure for the first time ever. The key difference is simple: the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is directing three real products toward a market that desperately needs them. Three products are close to ready with confirmed exchange listings approaching. While many projects focus on empty roadmaps and vague timelines, the PEPE cofounder has directed core infrastructure development from the beginning and continues building while $8.2 million in presale capital demonstrates massive investor conviction.

As miners adjust strategies and the broader crypto market enters its bull run cycle, demand for dedicated meme coin infrastructure is growing. Projects capable of serving the $45 billion meme coin economy with real products are becoming the most valuable entries in the entire bull run cycle.

Projects that combine real products with presale pricing often attract massive attention during the early part of a bull run cycle. That dynamic explains why Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the SolidProof audit and the 194% staking APY is beginning to dominate discussions about the most promising entries heading into the rest of 2026. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are three products close to ready that will serve the meme coin economy with the kind of dedicated infrastructure that over 4 billion permanently burned tokens and the SolidProof audit make credible and scarce.

Dogecoin at $0.094 Holds Steady During the Bull Run Cycle

According to Fortune, DOGE at $0.094 with $13 billion market cap holds steady as the bull run cycle accelerates across the broader market. Analysts target $0.15 to $0.30 for 60% to 220%. But the bull run cycle entry for explosive returns is not at $13 billion. It is at $0.000000186 where the PEPE cofounder builds three products for the market DOGE helped create.

Bitcoin at $70,900 Pumps as Miners Pivot and the Bull Run Cycle Accelerates

BTC at $70,900 pumping as miners sell reserves and the bull run cycle builds momentum. Institutional demand remains strong. Targets $80,000 to $100,000. But the bull run cycle opportunity for life changing returns sits at $0.000000186 where confirmed listings during this market create what $1.37 trillion measured recovery cannot.

Miners Are Pivoting and the Bull Run Cycle Is Here and If You Miss Pepeto Before Listings That Regret Will Last

While established token holders continue debating recovery targets, some investors are positioning themselves at the beginning of the bull run cycle inside Pepeto at $0.000000186. Pepeto is the obvious bull run cycle destination because the PEPE cofounder built $7 billion, three products are close to ready, the SolidProof audit is done, the 194% APY is live, and $8.2 million raised proves the conviction is real. If you see miners pivoting, the market pumping, the bull run cycle accelerating, and confirmed listings approaching, and you still do not act at $0.000000186, that will be the regret you carry for the rest of this entire cycle.

The presale stages reprice permanently. Act now at $0.000000186 before this ground floor bull run cycle entry vanishes permanently and you spend the rest of 2026 deeply wishing you had moved when the window was wide open and the presale was still accepting new positions.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

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How does the bull run cycle affect Pepeto?

Bull run cycles amplify presale listings. Miners pivoting signals market evolution. Pepeto captures this at $0.000000186.

Can Pepeto outperform DOGE and BTC in the bull run cycle?

BTC targets 15% to 40%. DOGE targets 60% to 220%. Pepeto targets 269x to 537x. Bull run cycles reward earliest entries.

Is the bull run cycle presale closing?

Yes. Stages reprice permanently. Market pumping. The 194% APY compounds daily. Confirmed listings approach.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Fortun