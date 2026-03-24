Bitcoin jumped above $71,000 after Trump postponed strikes on Iran, and more than $400 million in short positions got destroyed in 24 hours. The recovery is forming, and the money is moving again. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million during its presale, and the capital kept flowing through every week of fear because the wallets entering verified everything first. This new crypto is powered by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin, runs zero fee trading tools that are live today, and has a Binance listing approaching that will make the presale price disappear permanently.

New Crypto Gains Attention as Bitcoin Bounces 5% and $400 Million in Shorts Get Liquidated

Bitcoin climbed above $71,000 on March 23 after Trump said the U.S. would pause strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, according to Bloomberg. The move triggered more than $400 million in liquidations, with most being short positions punished by the bounce. CoinDesk confirmed the CME gap near $70,000 filled the same day. The wallets that positioned in Pepeto before this bounce will profit the most as the Binance listing gets closer.

New Crypto Picks: Where to Position Before the Listing Changes Everything

Pepeto

Pepeto has raised more than $8 million in its presale, and this new crypto is not slowing down. The fast sellout of every stage is not just a number. It is proof that the wallets entering checked the SolidProof audit, verified the former Binance expert on the dev team, and confirmed the exchange tools work before they committed money. This kind of demand in a market where most projects struggle to raise $1 million tells you everything about what these wallets expect from the Binance listing.

The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products is behind this new crypto. PepetoSwap removes the fees that drain your capital on every trade, and the bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost so what you send is what arrives. These products already work today, and every wallet inside Pepeto is protected from the hidden costs and scam contracts that destroyed retail traders in every previous cycle.

Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions daily, growing your holdings before the listing even arrives. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools. Matching that from Pepeto’s current entry is 150x, and Pepeto has better products. The Binance listing is the event that makes Pepeto’s price explode, and the wallets that got in before that moment will be holding the positions the rest of the market spends this entire cycle trying to buy at a higher price. This the newest entry will be the one everyone talks about after the listing, and the question is whether you got in before it happened.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades at $2,150 with the SEC confirming it is a digital commodity, according to Fortune. Bitmine holds 4.66 million ETH worth $6.5 billion. ETH remains more than 50% below its $4,878 all time high. Even $4,000 from here is roughly 2x over months. ETH will recover, but this this presale called Pepeto offers 150x on listing day, and that is the difference between watching a recovery and profiting from it.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.44 with the DTCC integration keeping the long term case alive, according to Yahoo Finance. A move to its $3.84 all time high is roughly 2.7x from current levels. XRP targets cross border payments over years, but Pepeto targets the Binance listing where the presale price becomes history and every wallet inside gets the return XRP needs a decade to deliver.

New Crypto to Watch: Why Pepeto’s Listing Will Create This Cycle’s Biggest Winners

Bitcoin bounced to $71,000, the recovery is real, and the money is moving again. ETH will grind back to $4,000. XRP will climb toward $2. Both will take months. Pepeto needs one listing. This new meme exchange will make the wallets that got in at presale pricing the people everyone else reads about, and the Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open right now. Every day the presale stays open is one day closer to the Binance listing, one more round filling without you, and one more wallet locking in the position you are still thinking about.

Enter this emerging project before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the best new crypto to watch as Bitcoin bounces to $71,000?

Pepeto is the strongest fresh presale entry with more than $8 million raised, the cofounder of Pepe on the team, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching.

Does this new crypto have real exchange products or just hype?

Pepeto runs PepetoSwap with zero fee trading and a risk scorer that checks contracts before you buy. The tools are live today, not on a future roadmap.

How does Pepeto compare to ETH and XRP as a new crypto entry?

ETH targets 2x over months. XRP targets 2.7x over years. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day.