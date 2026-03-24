Pepeto, a meme exchange on the Ethereum blockchain, has crossed more than $8 million in its presale ahead of every projection. With exchange tools already running and stages filling faster than expected, the capital flowing in comes from wallets that checked the SolidProof audit and verified the former Binance expert on the team before committing a single dollar. Bitmine just disclosed 4.66 million ETH worth $11 billion, and the chairman said the crypto slump is nearing its end. The best crypto to make you rich is the presale where the Binance listing turns early entries into positions worth multiples while BTC at $70,400 grinds toward $100,000 over months.

Best Crypto to Make You Rich as Bitmine Loads $11 Billion in ETH During the Dip

Bitmine disclosed total holdings of $11 billion on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwire confirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The institutional money is buying through fear, and the entries positioned before that capital rotates will profit the most.

Best Crypto to Make You Rich: Where the Listing Math Beats Every Large Cap

Pepeto

Pepeto sets itself apart by being built as a fully working exchange on the Ethereum blockchain with zero fee trading through PepetoSwap and a risk scorer that checks contracts for danger before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives. The ecosystem also includes the infrastructure for future meme projects to launch on Pepeto’s exchange, creating permanent demand for the token.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. More than $8 million raised, and the fast sellout of every stage is not just a number. It is proof of demand from wallets that verify everything before committing.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the names in this cycle’s biggest success stories. As demand rises, the listing could close faster than projected. The best crypto to make you rich is the entry where the math works before the listing, because after the listing, the presale price becomes a number everyone else wishes they had locked in.

BNB

BNB trades at $641 with Binance’s ecosystem dominance supporting it, according to CoinMarketCap. A return to $794 is roughly 24%. BNB belongs in every portfolio for stability, but 24% will not make anyone rich. Pepeto at presale pricing targets 150x on listing day.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin sits at $0.09, down 87% from its $0.73 all time high, according to CoinGecko. T. Rowe Price filed to include DOGE in its $1.8 trillion crypto ETF. Even $0.20 is 2x. DOGE has institutional backing, but 2x from $0.09 will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x.

Best Crypto to Make You Rich: Why Pepeto Holders Will Write This Cycle’s Success Stories

Bitmine is loading $11 billion because the recovery is coming. BNB will gain 24%. DOGE will gain 2x. Neither will make you rich. Pepeto will. The Binance listing turns presale entries into open market positions, and Pepeto holders will be the ones the rest of the market wishes they were. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions, and every one of them wished they had bought more. Pepeto is that second chance with better tools. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the people who do not move before the listing will carry that regret through this entire cycle.

Take the best crypto to make you rich before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the best crypto to make you rich during the recovery?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching where 150x is the math.

Can the best crypto to make you rich deliver life changing returns?

SHIB delivered 25,000% with zero products. Pepeto has exchange tools SHIB never built, and the Binance listing compresses returns into days.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB and DOGE as the best crypto to make you rich?

BNB targets 24%. DOGE targets 2x. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on listing day.