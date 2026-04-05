BitFuFu just slashed its self mining output by 76% and pivoted to cloud mining, which now drives 74% of the company’s $475 million in revenue. When mining companies that raised hundreds of millions cut their core operations by three quarters, it proves that only the most adaptable projects survive corrections, and the presales that shipped working tools with confirmed exchange dates are the ones built to thrive when the correction ends. Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing, and the blockdag news about missed timelines matters less to wallets that already found a presale entering its final stretch with real delivery behind it.

BitFuFu Slashes Mining 76% and Pivots to Cloud as Correction Forces Adaptation

BitFuFu slashed self mining output by 76% in a pivot to cloud mining that now drives 74% of $475 million in annual revenue, according to CoinDesk. The Block reported that self mining revenue dropped from above $157 million to above $63 million year over year. Mining companies cutting core operations to survive proves the correction rewards only projects that adapt, and presales with confirmed listings and working tools are the ones positioned to capture capital when the market turns.

BlockDAG News, XRP Outlook, and Why Pepeto Is the Presale That Actually Delivered

Pepeto Enters Its Final Stretch With Tools That Support Smart Daily Trading Decisions

Pepeto was designed to support smart daily trading decisions, running risk scans before capital commits to any contract and surfacing sentiment shifts before they hit the chart. The PepetoAI risk scorer checks every token for traps and honeypots, giving a verdict before your money touches anything dangerous. The cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains in one clean path, placing your capital wherever the best opportunity sits without delays.

The cofounder responsible for the original Pepe token leads this project, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team preparing the confirmed listing. The full supply of 420 trillion tokens passed a completed SolidProof audit, confirming clean code before trading. Wallets committing $10,000 today collect 188% APY through live staking, tightening supply ahead of the listing while the position compounds. With above $8.1 million raised at $0.000000186, the conviction is real and the fundamentals are clear, which is why the calculated wallets positioned during fear instead of waiting for the crowd.

Early XRP holders turned small entries into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and the Binance listing is the event that turns this presale entry into the kind of return those early holders still talk about.

XRP holds above support with mild bullish bias

XRP trades near $1.32, roughly 64% below its all time high of $3.65 from July 2025. The CLARITY Act heads to Senate markup in mid April, and Ripple recently partnered with Mastercard, according to The Motley Fool.

An $81 billion cap means even clearing $1.50 resistance delivers limited returns compared to what presale to listing math produces from a token priced in fractions of a cent.

BlockDAG news reveals broken timelines and frustrated holders

BlockDAG ran a presale for over two years, missed its $600 million hard cap at $452 million, and launched at $0.01 far below the $0.05 listing price advertised, according to CryptoNews.

The blockdag news of repeated delays, community frustration, and heavy post launch selling proves what happens when presales promise timelines they cannot keep.

Conclusion

BitFuFu cutting mining 76% proves the correction rewards only projects that adapted. XRP at $1.32 and BlockDAG at $0.01 after broken promises show what limited recovery and failed delivery look like. Above $8.1 million raised on the Pepeto official website during fear confirms wallets already committed to the presale that delivered. Early XRP holders turned small money into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived. The reader’s entry into Pepeto buys at the price the listing turns into the kind of return early XRP holders still talk about, and the Binance listing is where the proof arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the latest blockdag news for 2026?

BlockDAG launched at $0.01 after missing its cap and multiple delays, while Pepeto with working tools and a confirmed Binance listing offers what broken presales cannot.

How does XRP compare to Pepeto right now?

XRP has regulatory catalysts, but its $81 billion cap limits multiples, and the Pepeto official website shows presale math that large cap recovery cannot deliver.

Why did BitFuFu cut self mining by 76%?

BitFuFu adapted to survive the correction by pivoting to cloud, proving that only projects that deliver real results survive, which is why presales with confirmed listings like Pepeto lead.