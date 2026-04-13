BlockDAG Locks 13 Live Listings, $0.0000061 Entry Price Nears Its End

Privacy coins are getting serious attention right now. Monero is trading around $343, up roughly 7% over the past week, with technical patterns pointing toward a potential push to the $380–$400 range if the $350 resistance gives way. TRX is holding steady near $0.32, backed by institutional custody integration through Anchorage Digital and the Zero Hash enterprise deal. Both are showing real structural strength, not just noise.

But BlockDAG (BDAG) is where things get genuinely interesting. It is gaining attention as the most popular crypto with a fixed presale price of $0.0000061, which will no longer be available once open-market trading begins. The project already shows momentum with listings on 13 exchanges and 15 more confirmed.

CoinMarketCap previously recorded a peak of $0.40, reflecting strong market interest. Batch 4 distribution is set to begin on April 27, marking the next phase of its rollout.

Monero Price Surges Amid Bullish Momentum

On April 9, Monero surged about 6% amid bullish crypto sentiment, pushing past $345 as the Monero price approached key resistance near $350. With a market cap of roughly $6.37 billion, the asset shows strengthening momentum. The Monero price reflects growing demand for privacy coins like Zcash and Dash, which have also rallied in recent months.

Technical indicators suggest a cup-and-handle breakout, with the Monero price targeting $355 and potentially $380–$400 if resistance breaks. Short-term consolidation may occur before another move upward. Support zones lie between $351 and $344, with stop losses near $340. Rising adoption, improved sentiment, and increased interest in private transactions continue driving Monero’s sustained upward trajectory in the market.

Tron Price Holds Strong as Breakout Signals Emerge

TRX is trading at $0.3186 after a modest weekly gain, maintaining strength near the top of its recent range. The Tron price reflects a bullish structure as it holds above key moving averages, signaling strong medium- and long-term support. Despite buyer dominance, mixed momentum indicators suggest possible short-term exhaustion.

The Tron price may consolidate between $0.3120 and $0.3250, with a breakout determining the next trend. Recent developments, including Hyperlane integration and institutional inflows, have boosted sentiment. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI support upward momentum, though overbought signals remain. If TRX breaks above $0.3250, further gains are likely, while a drop below $0.3120 could trigger downside pressure toward support levels in the near term.

New Exchange Listings Push BlockDAG Into the Spotlight

Early-stage crypto projects often move through a controlled pricing phase before they enter broader market trading. BlockDAG currently operates in this stage with a fixed entry price of $0.0000061, which the project sets during its final allocation phase rather than letting open markets determine it. The team keeps this phase time-limited, and it is expected to end as the project approaches full exchange availability.

After this stage closes, market forces will take over pricing. Supply and demand will then shape the value, and the current entry level will no longer exist in its present fixed form.

The project already demonstrates strong network activity. It has processed more than 300,000 transactions, and developers have deployed over 100 smart contracts on the system. In addition, participants stake nearly 2 billion BDAG tokens, and the system distributes rewards every week. These figures show that the ecosystem already runs in active use rather than remaining in early concept form.

The team continues to expand exchange coverage. Thirteen platforms already list the token, including Biconomy, BitMart, LBank, AscendEX, BTSE, CoinStore, P2B, XT, BTCC, WEEX, Pionex, Bifinance, and Webot. The team has also confirmed fifteen additional listings, which will further increase access and liquidity as they go live.

Within the most popular cryptocurrency space, BlockDAG gains more visibility and user interest as it expands its exchange listings. It typically attracts higher participation when more platforms support trading, especially during early phases when supply remains limited.

Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows that BDAG reached a peak price of $0.40. This price movement has increased attention around BlockDAG and has led to growing discussions about a possible future move toward the $1 level.

The project continues its rollout in structured phases. The team keeps Batch 3 claims open, while Batch 4 already runs and begins distribution on April 27. This roadmap extends through June.

The team also plans decentralized exchange listings, liquidity programs, lending integrations, oracle services, and a full Super App launch in upcoming phases.

Conclusion

Monero near $343 with a cup-and-handle setup targeting $380, and TRX holding $0.32 with Anchorage Digital custody and Zero Hash enterprise access both reflect markets that reward projects with actual utility. Privacy demand is real. Institutional interest in TRX is real. Neither story is finished.

BlockDAG, though, sits at a different kind of moment. The $0.0000061 fixed price disappears the second open trading begins, and with 13 exchanges live, 15 more confirmed, 300,000 transactions processed, nearly 2 billion tokens staked, and Batch 4 distribution starting April 27, the infrastructure is already running. CoinMarketCap recorded a $0.40 peak. Early entries rarely get a second invitation, and this one is almost out of time.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu