Picture this: a presale crosses $14.18M with over 22,900 participants on board, sits just $820K away from launching on major exchanges, and still has its lowest-ever token price on the table. BlockchainFX has built something no other Web3 project has pulled off yet: a fully working super app covering crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs in one regulated platform. For anyone still searching for the next 100x crypto this year, this final presale stretch deserves serious attention right now.

BlockchainFX is not a concept waiting to be built. The app is live, licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority, and walked away with the “Best New Crypto Trading App of 2025” award. It stacks daily staking rewards, USDT payouts, and multi-asset trading into a single dashboard while maintaining full decentralization. That combination of real utility and presale pricing is exactly why so many investors are already calling it the next 100x crypto before the launch even happens.

BlockchainFX’s $15M Trigger: Why This Presale Is On Its Last Legs

Over $14.18M raised. 22,900+ participants. A $15M softcap that triggers the exchange listing the moment it is hit. The current presale price sits at $0.035, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, meaning buyers entering today already have built-in gains locked in before a single exchange listing goes live. Daily staking rewards in both BFX and USDT begin the moment a purchase is confirmed, with payouts reaching up to $25,000 USDT distributed every Monday, so the position starts generating returns immediately after buying.

The platform operates in a space that Binance and Coinbase have not fully conquered. Stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities, alongside crypto, all in a fully decentralized environment, with multiple third-party audits and full KYC verification already completed. Thousands of daily users and millions in daily trading volume are flowing through the platform right now, and the next 100x crypto entry at ground level rarely comes packaged with this much proof of concept already running.

A Trading Super App That Actually Delivers

BlockchainFX removes the fragmentation problem that every serious trader knows too well. Instead of jumping between five different platforms to manage crypto, stocks, and forex positions, everything lives in one dashboard with low fees and daily rewards attached. The BFX Visa Card adds another layer, allowing holders to spend their earnings globally with zero limits, making this feel less like a speculative token and more like a functioning financial ecosystem that investors can actually use daily.

Regulatory approval from AOFA and the platform already being live sets BlockchainFX apart from projects still promising future delivery. Analysts tracking the next 100x crypto cycle in 2026 are pointing to platforms with working infrastructure and growing user bases, and BlockchainFX checks both boxes clearly.

Spend $100 or more on BFX and instantly qualify for entry into the $500,000 Gleam giveaway running alongside the presale.

Grab 50% More BFX With LAUNCH50 Code – Final Phase Only

BlockchainFX has released a limited bonus code for this final presale phase: LAUNCH50, delivering 50% extra BFX tokens exclusively while the presale remains open. Someone investing $2,000 at $0.035 receives around 57,142 BFX tokens. Applying LAUNCH50 pushes that to approximately 85,713 tokens at the exact same cost, which is a significant difference when the launch price hits $0.05.

With analysts projecting a $1 post-launch target, that same $2,000 investment could realistically grow to around $85,000. The LAUNCH50 code disappears the moment the $15M target is hit and trading goes live on major exchanges, so the next 100x crypto window here is genuinely running on borrowed time. The math is straightforward, and the platform is already built.

The Verdict on the Best Crypto Presale Right Now

Based on the latest research and on-chain activity, the best crypto presale of 2026 is BlockchainFX, and the case for it holds up under scrutiny. A working product, regulatory approval, a live and growing user base, daily passive rewards, and a bonus code adding 50% more tokens before launch. The next 100x crypto opportunity at $0.035 will not survive the $15M milestone, and that milestone is close.

Find Out More Information Here:

Website: https://blockchainfx.io/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFX.com

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat