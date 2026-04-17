Bittensor just lost one of its biggest subnet operators. Covenant AI quit the network on April 12 and dumped roughly $10.2 million in TAO, triggering a 20% price crash and forced selling that cleared out long positions. Any serious Bittensor price prediction now has to factor this governance shock alongside the upgrades still being debated. TAO trades near $241 after the drop, and even bull targets for 2026 hover below $500. Pepeto surpassed $9 million in the presale during this window, Binance listing approaching, and 100x on the board.

Bittensor Price Prediction: Covenant AI Exit Resets The TAO Outlook

Covenant AI exited Bittensor on April 12, selling 37,000 TAO worth $10.2 million and publicly accusing the founders of centralized control per CoinMarketCap. The drop hit 20% within a day, and TAO slid another 7% over the following week as capital rotated into other AI tokens per Cryptonews. Every short term Bittensor price prediction now weighs that exit against recovery targets near $475 that assume governance reforms land.

Where TAO Sits Under Pepeto After Covenant AI Exit Resets The AI Lane

Pepeto: The Trading Stack Built Outside The Governance Crisis

As TAO holders process the Covenant AI exit and $10.2 million dumped on the network, any honest Bittensor price prediction has to admit the contrast between a crumbling AI token and a working presale infrastructure has never looked clearer. Pepeto surpassed $9 million in the presale while building out a trading platform that does not require faith in a subnet to deliver returns. Noise moves coins, but tools hold capital, and Pepeto put the tools on the chain before the presale clock started. At the heart of Pepeto sits a cross chain bridge that moves tokens between networks in a single click, without the wrapping costs retail pays on every other platform.

The bridge burns zero at the protocol level and uses atomic swaps, so USDT sent on Ethereum arrives at the same amount on BSC or Solana in under a minute. A TAO holder exits directly to stablecoin, bridges into Pepeto, and stakes in one session rather than paying three different platforms three different fees.

Staking runs at 182% APY on parked tokens, so the wait for the Binance listing compounds in real time. Because the bridge already ships, Pepeto is not pitching future promises, it is selling the $0.000000186 entry before any governance crisis closes the window. Analysts project 100x the moment Binance lists, the figure that appears only when a presale enters trading with real infrastructure in place.

A former Binance specialist on the dev team built this system from the ground up, the background that makes the Binance listing a scheduled milestone rather than a hopeful target. A $500 entry turns into the return that writes the next decade, and insider wallets already sit on positions retail rarely sees.

Bittensor Price Prediction: Where TAO Targets Land In 2026

TAO trades near $241 after sliding 25% on the week following the Covenant AI departure per CoinGecko. Founder Jacob Steeves proposed a new Locked Stake protocol to prevent similar exits, though implementation remains weeks away. Analyst targets for TAO in 2026 sit between $388 and $475 in the bull case, still only a 2x run from current levels per Cryptopolitan.

The honest Bittensor price prediction here is that even recovery does not deliver the multiplier a presale entry produces. Governance risk layered on top caps confidence further. That gap is why money seeking the 100x bracket looks past TAO recovery and toward presales with audited contracts, exchange tools live on chain, and a confirmed listing calendar. Pepeto fits that description cleanly.

Conclusion:

With the Bittensor price prediction math capped by governance risk and TAO still 25% off last week’s print, the smart money is rotating toward listings that have not happened yet. Pepeto fits that position cleanly: SolidProof audit, former Binance specialist on the dev team, and a Binance listing approaching with 100x already on the analyst board. The early holders from the last cycle all say the same thing, they moved hours before the crowd arrived and made returns the crowd spent the next year writing about. The Pepeto official website is still showing those same open entry hours right now, and being hours early here is the difference between making the money and watching other wallets print it at listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does the Bittensor price prediction cap change the Pepeto math?

TAO ceilings sit near $475 in 2026, roughly 2x. Pepeto targets 100x at listing, above $9 million raised, former Binance specialist on team.

Why is Pepeto better than holding TAO today?

Pepeto carries a SolidProof audit, working tools, Binance listing approaching, which puts every honest Bittensor price prediction at a disadvantage versus this presale.

How to enter Pepeto before listing?

Visit the Pepeto official website, connect a wallet, and enter the presale before the next stage raises.