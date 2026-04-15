TAO dropped over 20% in a single day after Covenant AI publicly left the Bittensor network and sold 37,000 tokens worth $10.2 million on the open market. The exit raised deep questions about who truly controls the project and whether the Bittensor price prediction still points upward or toward more pain. At the same time, wallets keep flowing into Pepeto, a meme coin presale with a confirmed Binance listing, more than $9 million raised, and a cofounder who already took the original Pepe coin from zero to $11 billion.

Covenant AI Exits Bittensor and Sells $10.2 Million in TAO

Covenant AI, one of the largest subnet operators on the Bittensor network, announced a full exit on April 10after accusing cofounder Jacob Steeves of holding too much control over network decisions. The operator shut down three subnets and sold all 37,000 TAO on the open market. TAO fell from $330 to below $260 in hours according to CoinGecko data. Grayscale still holds TAO at 43% of its AI fund, but the Bittensor price prediction now depends on whether more operators follow or the team repairs trust fast enough.

Where AI Token Capital Rotates When Governance Fails and a Presale Delivers

Pepeto

Price swings destroy accounts when traders lack the right tools, and the difference between profit and loss often comes down to what happens in the seconds before a buy goes through. Pepeto was built for that exact moment, with a risk scorer that screens every contract for danger before money leaves the wallet.

The cross chain bridge transfers assets across networks at zero cost, which means holders moving tokens between chains keep the full value instead of losing a piece to fees every time. These tools already run on one working marketplace, not promised for a future date that keeps getting pushed.

What sets Pepeto apart from the projects charging high prices for products that barely work? The token sells at $0.0000001864, and the full trading hub already operates behind it. The presale has taken in more than $9 million across several rounds, and staking at 183% APY rewards holders who stay committed while the Binance listing gets closer.

SolidProof completed the audit on every contract, a former Binance expert works on the dev team, and the cofounder is the same person who created the original Pepe coin and grew it to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. Analysts project 100x to 300x returns after the listing, and anyone tracking the Bittensor price prediction who expects that kind of return from TAO would need levels no forecast currently supports. The presale entry locks permanently when the listing arrives, and the wallets already inside made their choice.

TAO Price Prediction

TAO trades near $244 on CoinMarketCap after the 20% crash from the Covenant AI exit. Grayscale still holds TAO at 43% of its AI fund, which shows institutional conviction has not fully disappeared. Changelly projects TAO between $388 and $472 for 2026, while CoinGape caps the bullish case near $322 for the year. The Bittensor price prediction depends on whether the governance crisis stays contained or spreads to other operators. Even in the bull case, TAO reaching $472 from $244 delivers an 84% gain, solid for a large cap but a fraction of what a presale entry at ground level returns before a confirmed listing.

Conclusion

The Bittensor price prediction reveals a token fighting its own team while Pepeto adds wallets and capital every hour. TAO may bounce if the governance crisis gets fixed, but the kind of wealth that changes everything comes from presale positions, not from broken altcoins trying to recover. Pepeto keeps growing because the working marketplace, the SolidProof audit, and $9 million in demand confirm that the wallets inside already know what the listing unlocks.

The search that brought you to the Bittensor price prediction just showed you the answer it was always pointing toward, because entering the Pepeto presale now means joining the wallets that found it before the crowd arrived. Visit the Pepeto official website before the listing closes the entry that delivers the return.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What caused the TAO crash in the Bittensor price prediction?

Covenant AI left the network and sold $10.2 million in TAO after accusing the founders of too much control, which sent the token down 20% in hours.

What is the Bittensor price prediction for 2026?

Changelly projects TAO between $388 and $472, while CoinGape sees a peak near $322. Recovery in the Bittensor price prediction relies on governance fixes and BTC strength.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over TAO right now?

The original Pepe cofounder built Pepeto with a Binance listing confirmed and more than $9 million raised. The Pepeto official website shows working tools that TAO does not offer at any price.