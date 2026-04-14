Covenant AI just quit the Bittensor network, sold $10.2 million in TAO, and accused the co-founder of centralized control over a network marketed as decentralized. TAO dropped more than 20% in days. For traders tracking the Bittensor price prediction, when a major operator walks out over governance, the question of where to position next becomes urgent.

Covenant AI Exits Bittensor, Dumps $10.2M in TAO, Triggers 20%+ Crash Over Centralization Claims

Cointelegraph reported that Covenant AI exited Bittensor on April 10-11, accusing co-founder Jacob Steeves of unilateral control over emissions and infrastructure in what the group called “decentralization theatre.”

CoinMarketCap confirmed a $10.2 million TAO sell-off and three subnet shutdowns, triggering $10 million in long liquidations. When a governance crisis removes a key operator, presales with verified teams and independent audits move into focus.

Bittensor Price Prediction Compared: Pepeto Presale, TAO, and Solana for 2026

Pepeto: While the Bittensor Price Prediction Catches Headlines, Pepeto Enters Stage 7 With 300x Buzz

Pepeto focuses on one thing: giving retail traders market intelligence they can actually act on. The cross-chain bridge eliminates the cost and delay of manual multi-step transfers across blockchains, so capital moves at the moment of decision rather than after a slow bridging sequence eats time and fees.

The PepetoAI risk scorer converts raw on-chain and social data into trading signals that reflect what whale wallets and smart money are doing, and delivers a plain-language result in seconds before any capital is committed. These tools simplify the research that most retail traders still do manually, cutting the hours of contract scanning and wallet analysis down to one press of a button. Pepeto has already crossed $8.1 million raised in the presale, and the Binance listing is approaching on a confirmed timeline.

With the Bittensor price prediction now catching headlines over governance drama, most traders looking at early-stage AI projects are positioning in Pepeto as the transparent alternative with a SolidProof audit on record. The 300x community projections behind Pepeto rest on an audited product and a confirmed listing timeline, rather than a governance structure that can be rewritten overnight by one person. The Pepeto cofounder ran the original Pepe token from day one, a launch that made early holders returns the Bittensor price prediction from $251 cannot replicate.

A former Binance expert on the development team converts the listing plan from a commitment into a fully scheduled execution with real exchange infrastructure behind it. The token is priced at $0.000000186. Pepeto is closing the presale window, and the entry that precedes the listing is the one that captures the gap.

Bittensor (TAO): Governance Crisis Creates Uncertainty for the Bittensor Price Prediction

According to CoinMarketCap, TAO traded near $251 as of mid-April, down 20%+ after the Covenant AI exit, sitting 66% below its all-time high of $758. Grayscale raised its TAO stake from 31% to 43% in its AI portfolio on April 7. The December 2025 halving cut daily supply from 7,200 to 3,600. Support at $240 to $270. Real long-term catalysts, but the governance crisis raises credibility questions the Bittensor price prediction must now price in.

Solana (SOL): Institutional Interest Intact but Ceiling Limits Returns

Per CoinGecko, SOL traded near $86..07 as of mid-April, sitting 72% below its all-time high of $293 from January 2025. Five straight weeks of SOL ETF inflows signal sustained institutional interest. The Alpenglow upgrade is the primary technical catalyst. Resistance at $92 to $95. A credible recovery hold, but at a market cap above $40 billion the return from today’s entry sits well below a pre-listing presale.

Conclusion:

Ethereum’s early backers captured returns no Bittensor price prediction from $260 can match because they entered before the market priced in the thesis. Pepeto is that entry now: $8.1 million raised, SolidProof audited, 300x buzz backed by live tools, Binance listing confirmed. TAO and SOL have real catalysts but neither has pre-listing entry math. Visit the Pepeto official website before the window closes.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Bittensor price prediction for 2026?

TAO traded near $251 as of mid-April, down 20%+ after the Covenant AI governance crisis. Support at $240 to $270 and Grayscale raised its TAO allocation. The halving and subnet expansion are long-term catalysts, but the Bittensor price prediction is uncertain until governance concerns are resolved.

How does the Covenant AI exit affect the Bittensor price prediction?

The exit removed a key operator and triggered a 20%+ crash, raising doubts about Bittensor’s decentralization claims. Visit the Pepeto official website for a SolidProof-audited alternative with a confirmed Binance listing.

Is SOL a better buy than Pepeto right now?

SOL has institutional ETF support and the Alpenglow upgrade, but at a $40 billion market cap the return from today’s entry is capped. Pepeto’s pre-listing entry and 300x projections deliver the asymmetric return that large caps cannot.