Bitcoin Price News: Political Tokens Shake Meme Coins as Pepeto Draws Whales

CoinGecko has published a report revealing that the arrival of political tokens fueled the meme coin boom and bust cycles. According to the platform, this category of risk assets significantly affected the outlook for the overall meme sector. It also created massive volatility across every bitcoin price chart. In recent Bitcoin Price News, such volatility and market shifts continue to capture global attention.

Amid this, Pepeto, the exchange ecosystem built by a PEPE cofounder, is positioned for an explosive move that could turn today’s bitcoin price watchers into tomorrow’s presale millionaires. The project has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and exchange listings are approaching fast. Meanwhile, SHIB struggles to gain upward momentum and PENGU faces resistance amid elevated selling pressure.

CoinGecko claims political tokens drove meme coin volatility

According to CoinGecko’s report, political tokens launched meme coins to record highs and then crashed them back down. The meme sector peaked at a $150 billion market cap, driven by new launchpads, Solana experimentation, and rising political narratives. The launch of tokens associated with political figures triggered declining investor confidence due to their outcomes.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as hot PPI data and Iran tensions rattled risk assets. Whale wallets added 4,200 BTC during the sell off as the Fear and Greed Index plunged to 23.

Fortune reported that the bitcoin price was at $72,483 on March 18 before sliding further. Ethereum fell 5.2% to $2,193 while total market cap contracted 4.8% to $2.49 trillion.

Three projects investors are watching as the bitcoin price corrects

Pepeto: The exchange ecosystem gearing up for an explosive move

Pepeto is a full exchange ecosystem that combines cross chain swapping, asset bridging, and a complete trading platform. This provides millions of traders the infrastructure they need before it goes mainstream.

Built with PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform, the ecosystem helps traders operate across multiple chains from one place.

The PEPE cofounder behind this project already built a coin worth $7 billion. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof with over 4 billion tokens already burned from the supply.

All three products are close to ready for public launch, and once exchange listings open public trading, the wider market will discover what thousands of early wallets have already committed to.

Exchange listings are approaching fast, and at $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised, Pepeto looks primed for an explosive move that could turn the bitcoin price conversation from large cap gains into presale millionaire stories.

Staking at 196% APY is locking supply while rewarding early holders, and every hour closer to exchange listings is an hour closer to this entry price disappearing permanently.

Shiba Inu struggles as bears maintain control

Shiba Inu’s attempted recovery was foiled by bearish interference, with the asset trading within a descending channel pattern. SHIB sits at $0.0000055 on March 19, down sharply from its recent levels. All key moving averages sit above the current price, reinforcing the bearish outlook. For this structure to break, SHIB must reclaim higher ground and close above it. Until the bitcoin price turns bullish enough to lift the entire meme sector, the Shiba Inu outlook remains cautious at best.

Pudgy Penguins faces resistance amid selling pressure

PENGU is trading below all major moving averages, indicating persistent bearish conditions. Every rally attempt has ended at resistance levels, and momentum signals remain negative. More selling could push the price lower. PENGU currently trades near $0.004, down heavily from its peak. While the bitcoin price recovery could eventually lift NFT related tokens, Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers a completely different tier of return potential before exchange listings.

Final verdict

While Shiba Inu and Pudgy Penguins face selling pressure, Pepeto reports accelerating demand with $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, over 4 billion tokens burned, and three exchange products approaching launch at $0.000000186. The bitcoin price may grab headlines, but the presale window is closing and once exchange listings arrive, this price disappears permanently and the countdown is already running.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does the bitcoin price affect presale demand? When BTC corrects, smart money rotates into presales like Pepeto at $0.000000186 for maximum upside.

What is the current Shiba Inu outlook? SHIB remains bearish below key levels. Pepeto offers stronger return potential at presale pricing.

Which presale could deliver the biggest gains? Pepeto with $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, and three exchange products close to launch.