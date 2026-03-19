Bitcoin Price News: Metaplanet Buys More BTC as Pepeto Presale Tops $8.1M

Metaplanet just raised $255 million for Bitcoin and built a shareholder protection mechanism that even Strategy has not figured out yet. With potential firepower exceeding $765 million and a 210,000 BTC target, Metaplanet is improving the institutional playbook for bitcoin price news headlines.

But Metaplanet needs $255 million deployed into Bitcoin to generate meaningful returns at institutional scale. A 10% return on $100 million is $10 million, but a 10% return on $10,000 is only $1,000. That is the math problem retail investors face with large cap assets. It is exactly why whales do not make their biggest money on Bitcoin. They made it on Dogecoin when they bought at $0.0002 and rode it to $0.73. Now they are loading Pepeto at $0.000000186 before exchange listings. The presale has raised $8.1M, and the PEPE cofounder behind this project already built a coin worth $7 billion.

Metaplanet raises $255M for Bitcoin in the latest bitcoin price news

In the latest bitcoin price news, Metaplanet raised $255 million through a private placement and launched warrant structures that could bring in an additional $510 million for Bitcoin purchases. The company’s aggressive capital raising toward a 210,000 BTC target signals that the corporate Bitcoin treasury trend is going global.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. PEPE surged 20% and open interest jumped 8% to $112 billion.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $73,717 on March 17 while Ethereum held near $2,317 and now on 18 March Bitcoin is trading around $71,280 and Ethereum sits at $2,119.

Top 3 cryptocurrencies to buy amid the bitcoin price news today

Pepeto

While Metaplanet keeps stacking Bitcoin, smart retail investors are going after something different: ground floor access to an exchange ecosystem that most traders do not even know about yet. One look at the bitcoin price news makes it obvious that going into large caps blind is the fastest way to miss the real opportunity.

Pepeto gives you access to an entire cross chain exchange ecosystem through one platform. The team is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking at 196% APY rewards holders, and the PEPE cofounder behind this already built a coin worth $7 billion.

The return math is worth considering. An entry at $0.000000186 gives you billions of tokens for a modest investment. If the price reaches $0.00005 after listing, that becomes a fortune. That is what getting into a real project before the broader market finds it actually looks like. The bitcoin price news may dominate headlines, but the wealth building opportunity sits in Pepeto’s presale before it closes.

Solana

Solana rallied toward $93 on March 17 and now on 18 March it’s trading around $90, bouncing off a key technical level. The network metrics back up the price action with over 518 billion transactions processed and $17.4 billion in stablecoin liquidity. RSI sits around 60, showing bullish momentum without being overbought.

First target is $100, but hold current support and the recovery thesis stays intact. The bitcoin price news alongside Solana both show moderate upside at best, while Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers a completely different return profile.

Cardano

Cardano surged over 8% to break out of a key accumulation structure. Wallets holding 1 to 10 million ADA added nearly 60 million ADA during consolidation. On chain fundamentals reinforce the picture with over 4.8 million active wallets and staking ratio above 60% reducing liquid supply. Clear the next resistance and stronger targets open up.

But the bitcoin price news alongside ADA both offer moderate returns. Whales know this, which is why they loaded Dogecoin early and are now loading Pepeto at $0.000000186.

The bottom line

Throughout every cycle, the people who built generational wealth were the ones who found the right project early and bought before the crowd showed up. They did not wait for the bitcoin price news to confirm what they already knew. They saw the founder, the products, and the price, and they acted. Metaplanet needs $255 million to get a decent return on Bitcoin.

You only need a modest investment in Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three products close to launch. This is the ground floor that early investors will talk about for years.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest bitcoin price news for retail investors? Institutions are stacking BTC but Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers the real upside.

What do the latest updates show for Solana and Cardano? Both rallied but offer moderate returns. Pepeto at presale pricing offers far greater upside.

What is the best opportunity right now? Pepeto with $8.1M raised and three exchange products close to launch at $0.000000186 before listings.