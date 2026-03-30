Morgan Stanley just became the first major bank in the world to list its own branded spot Bitcoin ETF on the NYSE, This bitcoin news confirms that Wall Street’s largest institutions are no longer buying crypto products from others but building their own. The right investment at the right time can change an entire life, and Pepeto sits at the center of that timing with more than $8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and the same cofounder who turned Pepe into an $11 billion phenomenon. Here is how it compares to SHIB and AVAX.

Morgan Stanley MSBT ETF Listing Redefines Bitcoin News for Institutional Access

NYSE Arca issued an official listing notice for the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust on March 25, according to Nadcab. Coinbase Custody and Fidelity will hold the Bitcoin in cold storage. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that the listing announcement signals an imminent launch. This bitcoin news marks the first time a major investment bank has issued its own branded spot BTC product, separating it from every previous ETF created by asset managers. When the bank that manages $1.2 trillion in assets builds its own Bitcoin fund, institutional adoption enters a completely different phase.

Digital Assets Competing for Capital as Banks Enter Crypto

Pepeto

Pepe exploded from presale pricing and the people who acted early made returns that rewired how they live. The same pattern is visible with Pepeto right now, before the crowd confirms it. More than $8 million flowing into a presale during extreme fear is not random, it is the same signal that preceded every major crypto success story, and the wallets entering now are acting on it before the headlines catch up.

This is the most important bitcoin news for presale investors because Pepeto combines a confirmed Binance listing with an exchange platform already processing live trades. The person behind the original Pepe coin created every product on this platform, and an experienced Binance builder constructed the trading systems.

Investors lose money every cycle because they buy tokens without checking contracts first. Pepeto’s risk scorer reviews every contract in seconds and catches traps that manual research misses. PepetoSwap trades tokens instantly across six blockchains, removing the delays that turn good timing into missed entries. Both products operate on a single exchange running today.

The presale pulled in over $8 million at $0.000000186 per token while the entire market sat frozen in fear. Committed holders earn 191% APY through staking ahead of the Binance listing. Analysts project 100x or greater once open trading begins. Pepe reached $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. The reader entering Pepeto now is acting on the same signal those early Pepe holders acted on, except this time a working exchange, verified contracts from SolidProof, and a confirmed listing sit behind the number. The Binance listing is where that signal becomes reality, and only the wallets that moved before the crowd confirms it will feel what that moment delivers to every part of life afterward.

SHIB

SHIB traded near $0.000006 on March 30, according to CoinGecko. The token sits 93% below its October 2021 peak despite SEC commodity classification and T. Rowe Price including it in their ETF filing. A bitcoin news recovery to $0.00003 delivers roughly 400% but depends entirely on meme cycle rotation with no defined catalyst driving it.

AVAX

AVAX traded at $8.81 on March 30, according to CoinMarketCap. The token dropped 90% from its all time high. Subnet adoption continues growing, but the bitcoin news around Morgan Stanley’s ETF benefits tokens with confirmed listings more than mid caps waiting for rotation to arrive. A recovery to $50 delivers roughly 250%.

Conclusion

Morgan Stanley listing its own branded Bitcoin ETF confirms that banks are no longer observers but active builders in crypto. SHIB and AVAX carry recovery potential, but their returns depend on rotation that could take months. Pepeto runs on a different engine because the Pepe pattern is repeating with more behind it this time, a working exchange, verified contracts, and a Binance listing that creates its own event. The reader entering through the Pepeto official website now is making the same move that early Pepe holders made, except with more clarity, more tools, and a confirmed listing that turns presale entries into the returns that define how the rest of life feels.

Visit Pepeto official website for the latest bitcoin news and enter before the Binance listing opens.

FAQs

Why is the Morgan Stanley ETF the biggest bitcoin news this year?

It is the first bank branded spot BTC ETF ever created. Pepeto benefits most with a confirmed Binance listing and presale pricing still open.

Is SHIB a strong bitcoin news investment right now?

SHIB targets 400% to recovery but has no defined catalyst. Pepeto targets 100x from one confirmed listing event.

What makes Pepeto the top entry in this bitcoin news cycle?

SolidProof audit, $8 million raised, and confirmed Binance listing. Enter at the Pepeto official website.