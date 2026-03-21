The Fear and Greed Index has plunged to 12, marking extreme fear, as $1.2 billion in BTC options and $680 million in ETH options expire today. According to CoinDesk, XRP and Ethereum holders have faced persistent selling pressure with billions in spot outflows over the past month, and many investors are now rotating away from established tokens in search of entries with greater potential before market conditions shift.

This rotation is contributing directly to the surge of capital flowing into Pepeto, where the PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is creating something the bitcoin news cycle has not seen before.

XRP and ETH Face Heavy Selling While Investors Hunt for Alternatives

Ethereum trades at $2,150, holding modestly after losing ground throughout March as inflation fears from oil above $114 per barrel weigh on risk assets. While ETH benefits from BlackRock launching the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF, the $260 billion market cap limits upside to roughly 80% even in the most optimistic scenario.

XRP sits at $1.43, showing resilience through advancing ETF applications, but the $80 billion valuation means even a strong rally to $3 produces only a 2x return. For investors reading the bitcoin news and searching for asymmetric entries, both tokens deliver patience, not the kind of explosive outcomes that presale positioning creates.

Pepeto: The Bitcoin News Story Where the PEPE Cofounder Builds What the Market Demands

This rotation away from established tokens is contributing to the surge in popularity of Pepeto, where the PEPE cofounder who built PEPE to $7 billion is developing PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange as the first complete trading infrastructure for the $45 billion meme coin economy.

Crucially, these are not concepts on a whitepaper. All three products are announced and approaching launch, with $8.2 million raised at $0.000000186 from thousands of wallets who refuse to place small bets when the opportunity demands size and conviction.

Simply put, Pepeto unleashes the full potential of meme coin trading by giving the sector dedicated infrastructure it has never had, under the direction of a cofounder who already delivered $7 billion in market value from a single meme. The community targets 269x at $0.00005 and 537x at $0.0001 once confirmed exchange listings bring demand from the broader market. The SolidProof audit confirms every contract.

Over 4 billion tokens burned permanently tighten supply. The 195% staking APY compounds proportionally on larger positions, rewarding those who commit with size while the presale window remains open and every hour brings confirmed listings closer.

Solana Holds $89 as Network Activity Provides Support

According to Bloomberg, SOL trades at $89 with Firedancer testnet progress and continued DEX volume providing fundamental support. The $48 billion market cap targets $200 for 2x returns. Strong for diversified portfolios, but the bitcoin news crowd searching for the entry that creates millionaires from this cycle will not find it at $48 billion where the growth trajectory has been set by years of market pricing and institutional accumulation.

The Bitcoin News Moves On but This Presale Does Not Reopen

The Fear and Greed index sits at 12, extreme fear, but Pepeto’s presale keeps attracting large wallets because presale mechanics operate independently of market sentiment. With $2.7 billion in crypto ETP inflows over the past three weeks and BlackRock launching a staked Ethereum ETF, the institutional foundation for the next rally is being built while Pepeto’s presale window shrinks by the hour. The PEPE cofounder delivered $7 billion once. Three products approach launch. Confirmed listings are imminent. The bitcoin news will cycle through headlines, but this presale at $0.000000186 is ending. Go large now or spend the cycle watching millionaires made from those who acted.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the most important bitcoin news in March 2026?

Fear and Greed at 12 amid $1.9B in options expiring, but $2.7B in ETP inflows show institutions stacking. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder is where rotation capital is landing.

Why are investors rotating from XRP and ETH to Pepeto?

ETH targets 80% and XRP targets 2x from massive valuations. Pepeto at $0.000000186 targets 269x to 537x with three products and confirmed listings approaching.

Is the bitcoin news selloff a buying opportunity for Pepeto?

Presale entries at $0.000000186 are insulated from market fear. The 195% staking APY and confirmed listings proceed regardless of bitcoin news sentiment.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg