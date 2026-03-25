Speculation is heating up as the bitcoin news for Q1 2026 takes shape, with traders scanning the market for the entry that captures the recovery. Bitcoin spot ETFs just recorded seven straight days of inflows totaling over $1.1 billion, the longest streak in five months. These strong inflows signal that institutional confidence is returning as BTC climbed from $68,000 to above $71,000. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is increasingly viewed as the presale positioned to capture the wave that the institutional wave is building.

Bitcoin News: Spot ETFs Record 7 Day Inflow Streak Totaling $1.1 Billion as BTC Reclaims $71,000

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded over $1.1 billion in inflows over seven straight days, the longest streak in five months, according to CoinDesk. Strategy committed $42 billion to buy more BTC while Morgan Stanley filed the first bank BTC ETF under MSBT with $5.5 trillion in client assets, according to Crypto.com. The bitcoin news is clear: the institutions are buying at a level that has historically marked major bottoms. Every presale that lists into this environment catches a demand wave that did not exist six months ago.

Bitcoin News and the Presale That Lists Right Into the Institutional Wave

Pepeto

While the bitcoin news shows institutions regaining confidence, retail investors are targeting new opportunities with stronger early traction. Pepeto is that opportunity. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and that combination of exchange tools is the infrastructure that DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE never built.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while ETF inflows hit $1.1 billion in seven days and the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. If inflows continue strongly, every new listing catches that capital wave, and Pepeto’s Binance listing is arriving right into it.

The people watching the bitcoin news and buying BTC at $71,000 for 3x instead of entering this presale will carry that decision through the rest of the cycle. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people who move now will have the positions the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had found.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Live Targets and Levels

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after climbing from $68,000 on the Iran pause. Analyst targets range from $75,000 to $225,000, according to CNBC. Standard Chartered projects $150,000 and Bit Mining reaches $225,000, according to Finance Magnates. Support at $69,000, resistance at $71,000 to $72,000. Spot BTC ETFs pulled in $65 billion total and the 7 day streak adds $1.1 billion of fresh institutional conviction. Miners lose $19,000 per coin at $88,000 cost, marking the same bottom pattern from 2019 and 2022. The outlook is bullish but even the best target is roughly 3x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math in weeks that the BTC forecast takes years.

Bitcoin News: The Institutions Are Buying and the Presale Window Is Closing

The outlook will keep improving as ETF inflows continue and Strategy buys. But the wallets that made generational wealth never did it buying BTC after a recovery started. They found the presale that listed into the rising market. Pepeto is that presale. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto while the bitcoin news turns bullish are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the biggest bitcoin news right now?

Spot BTC ETFs recorded a 7 day inflow streak of $1.1 billion, Strategy committed $42 billion, and Morgan Stanley filed the first bank BTC ETF.

How does the bitcoin news affect Pepeto?

Institutional billions lift every listing, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before that wave reaches the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a better entry than BTC at $70,800?

The bitcoin news shows BTC targeting 3x at best. Pepeto offers presale to listing math the cofounder proved when Pepe reached $11 billion with nothing.