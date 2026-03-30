The Bank of England just selected 18 firms including Chainlink to test tokenized asset settlement in British pounds through its new Synchronisation Lab. That bitcoin news signals the world’s fifth largest economy is building blockchain into its core financial plumbing, not experimenting at the edges. While institutions build infrastructure for the next decade, Pepeto presale stages fill in real time at a pace that suggests the current price will not exist much longer. More than $8 million entered during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. Here is how it compares to SHIB and LINK.

Bank of England Launches Tokenized Settlement Pilot in Major Bitcoin News

The Bank of England selected 18 firms for its Synchronisation Lab pilot testing tokenized asset settlement in pounds, according to BitDegree. The six month trial beginning spring 2026 covers tokenized securities, collateral processes, and digital money issuance. CoinDesk reported that Chainlink and UAC Labs will test decentralized methods for coordinating settlement between central bank money and distributed ledger platforms. This proves the largest central banks now treat blockchain settlement as core infrastructure, not a side project.

Tokens Positioned as Central Banks Embrace Blockchain Bitcoin News

Pepeto

The presale price the reader sees right now is the entry that turns into the return everyone talks about for years, and this stage fills while the reader decides. Previous stages closed ahead of schedule because capital could calculate the Binance listing math clearly. Getting in now means being on the side that collects returns instead of spending years explaining why they waited.

Pepeto is the most important entry for presale investors because it carries a confirmed Binance listing and exchange platform while central banks validate the exact blockchain infrastructure it operates on. SolidProof verified every contract, and an experienced Binance builder constructed the trading systems powering it.

Investors lose money every cycle when unsafe contracts drain their wallets before they can react. Pepeto’s risk scorer grades every token in seconds and stops losses before they start. PepetoSwap executes instant trades between any pair across six blockchains, removing the delays that turn profitable entries into missed windows. Both products run on a live exchange today.

Over $8 million poured in at $0.000000186 per token as the Fear and Greed Index sat in single digits. Committed holders earn 191% APY through staking before the Binance listing. Analysts project 100x or greater once open market trading begins. This stage fills while the reader reads, and the next stage does not offer the same math. The Binance listing is the event that converts every presale entry into the returns that bitcoin news watchers will discuss for years, and the reader entering now is choosing the side that collects those returns rather than the side that spends the next cycle explaining why they hesitated when the answer was sitting in front of them.

SHIB

SHIB traded at $0.000006 on March 30, according to CoinGecko. The token sits 92% below its October 2021 peak despite the SEC commodity classification giving it full legal clarity. The Shibarium Layer 2 continues processing transactions but has not reversed the price decline. A return to $0.00003 would deliver roughly 400% from current levels. SHIB remains a meme play with market tailwinds, but without a confirmed listing catalyst or working exchange, recovery depends entirely on rotation timing.

LINK

LINK traded at $8.56 on March 30, according to CoinMarketCap. The token dropped from $9.46 to $8.24 in early February before recovering. Chainlink’s selection for the Bank of England pilot adds institutional credibility, but the token sits 59% below its 2021 high. Analyst targets suggest $25 in a full recovery, roughly 150%. LINK benefits from bitcoin news around institutional adoption but the returns are measured in percentages, not multiples.

Conclusion

The Bank of England testing tokenized settlement with 18 firms confirms that blockchain is becoming core financial infrastructure. That bitcoin news validates every project with working exchange tools and confirmed listings. SHIB and LINK both carry recovery potential, but their timelines depend on rotation that may take months. Pepeto fills faster each stage because committed capital already calculated the Binance listing math. The presale entry available today will not exist when this stage closes, and the Pepeto official website is where the reader decides whether they enter now and collect what the listing delivers or open this page next week to see a higher price and understand exactly what hesitation cost them in returns they can never recover.

Visit Pepeto official website for the latest bitcoin news and enter before the current presale stage closes.

FAQs

Why is the Bank of England pilot the biggest bitcoin news for investors?

It proves central banks treat blockchain as core infrastructure. Pepeto benefits most with a working exchange and confirmed Binance listing.

Is SHIB or LINK a better bitcoin news investment than Pepeto?

SHIB targets 400% and LINK targets 150%. Pepeto targets 100x from one listing at the Pepeto official website.

What makes Pepeto the strongest entry in this bitcoin news cycle?

SolidProof audit, $8 million raised, confirmed Binance listing, and presale stages filling faster each round.