The crypto market is sitting on a $14.16 billion trigger. Bitcoin options expire today, March 27, at the same time the Iran ceasefire deadline arrives, and the Fear and Greed Index reads extreme fear at 10. Every cycle that started with readings this low ended with the wallets that bought during panic building the wealth everyone else chased for the next year. The bitcoin news today is not about whether the market recovers. It is about who positioned while the fear was thick enough to keep most people frozen.

Bitcoin News: Record Options Expiry Meets Iran Deadline on March 27

The largest Bitcoin options expiry of 2026 lands today with $14.16 billion in contracts settling on Deribit, and the max pain level sits at $75,000, roughly 8% above the current price of $66,470. The Iran conflict entered its 28th day after officials rejected the 15 point proposal from the United States, according to CryptoTimes. Bitcoin dropped below $66,500 on March 26 before bouncing back, and addresses holding more than 100 BTC increased by 0.4% during the sell off, confirming that the biggest wallets are buying what retail is selling.

Bitcoin News and the Presale That Large Wallets Are Loading Right Now

Pepeto: The Meme Exchange Built by the Cofounder Who Created Pepe

If you could go back and grab Bitcoin at $3,000 in 2019 or enter Shiba Inu before it climbed 25,000%, would you wait a single day? Almost everyone misses those windows because they read about them during fear and chose comfort instead. Right now a different entry is filling faster every week, and Pepeto is collecting more than $8 million in presale commitments while the bitcoin news cycle keeps most traders focused elsewhere.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took it to a $7 billion market cap with zero products is now building a complete exchange at Pepeto official website with PepetoSwap running zero fee trades so your capital stops bleeding through costs on every position. The risk scoring tool checks every contract before your money goes anywhere near it, so the rug pulls that drain meme coin wallets never reach yours. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened, and a former Binance expert on the dev team is driving the exchange toward launch.

At $0.000000186 with the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion, the math from presale to that market cap is over 150x, and Pepeto carries working tools that Pepe never had. Staking at 192% APY compounds positions for the holders already inside while you read this. The Binance listing is approaching, and the moment trading opens, this presale entry disappears permanently, and the wallets that positioned during extreme fear are the ones writing this cycle’s success stories.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades near $1,980 after falling 57% from its August 2025 peak of $4,953. BlackRock launched its staked ETH ETF on March 12 and pulled $254 million in its first week. Standard Chartered projects ETH reaching $40,000 by the end of the decade, but from $1,980 that target takes years of macro cooperation to reach.

BNB

BNB holds near $609 with a market cap above $90 billion. The token benefits from Binance’s exchange revenue and quarterly burns, but the distance from $609 to a life changing return is a long road. Large caps protect capital, and presales at the right moment multiply it.

Bitcoin News Points to the Same Pattern Every Cycle Repeats

The bitcoin news today reads like March 2020 when Covid crashed BTC to $3,800 and the wallets that entered rode the price to $69,000 a year later, then to $126,000 by October 2025. The presale that crossed more than $8 million while the index reads 10 is attracting the same committed money that builds wealth before the broader market catches up. Whale wallets are entering Pepeto at presale pricing because they see what the Binance listing delivers, and every day the reader waits is one more stage filling without them. The Pepeto official website is where the investors who watched Bitcoin climb from $3,800 to $126,000 without them are making sure they do not carry that regret into the next cycle.

Visit Pepeto official website and take the presale entry that the next wave of crypto success stories will be built on.

FAQ

What is the bitcoin news driving the market today? A $14.16 billion options expiry lands on March 27 alongside the Iran ceasefire deadline, creating extreme fear that historically marks the best entry points of the cycle.

Does bitcoin news affect presale tokens like Pepeto? Fear pushes retail out while whale wallets load presale entries at lower cost, and Pepeto’s $8 million raised during extreme fear proves committed capital is flowing through the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto a smart entry during this bitcoin news cycle? The cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion with zero products is now building a full exchange at $0.000000186, and the listing will close this presale window permanently.