When billion-dollar mining companies start selling their Bitcoin stash and laying off staff, it tells you something important about where the market stands right now. MARA Holdings just reported a $1.3B annual loss, cut 15% of its workforce, and dumped over 15,000 BTC to stay afloat. Meanwhile, savvy investors are quietly moving toward the best crypto to buy now, and BlockchainFX is sitting right at the top of that list.

While miners scramble to pivot toward AI just to survive, BlockchainFX is already doing something most platforms only dream about. It is a single platform covering crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, all in one app. With over $14.15M raised, 22,700+ participants, and a launch literally around the corner, BlockchainFX is not just another presale. It is the presale that investors will be talking about for years.

BlockchainFX Offers 50% Bonus in BFX Tokens Before Launch

BlockchainFX is currently priced at $0.035 in its presale, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. Analysts are already calling $1 post-launch as a realistic early target, which would represent a 2,757% return from the current price alone. To celebrate the upcoming launch and the final presale stretch, BlockchainFX has introduced the bonus code LAUNCH50, giving buyers 50% extra BFX tokens. That is not a small deal.

Get In Before the $15M Target Hits

Here is how the numbers look on a $7,000 investment at $0.035 with LAUNCH50 applied. That gets roughly 300,000 BFX tokens instead of 200,000. At the $1 analyst prediction, that $7,000 investment turns into $300,000. Without the code, that same $7,000 caps at $200,000. The bonus code is essentially free money for those who act before BFX hits its $15M softcap and launches. The platform has already crossed $14.15M, so the gap is closing fast.

Beyond the numbers, BlockchainFX earned the “Best New Crypto Trading App of 2025” award and is already live in beta with thousands of daily active users and millions in daily trading volume. It is also licensed and regulated by the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority, which matters more than people realize in a space full of unaudited projects. Investors who spend $100 or more in BFX are also eligible to enter the $500,000 Gleam giveaway, with a first prize of $250,000 in BFX tokens. The best crypto to buy now does not get much more compelling than this.

MARA Holdings Cuts Jobs and Sells BTC amid $1.3B Loss

MARA Holdings, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners in the U.S., confirmed in early April 2026 that it was laying off approximately 15% of its workforce. The cuts follow a brutal 2025, where the company reported a full-year net loss of $1.3B, with Q4 alone contributing $1.71B in losses driven largely by non-cash impairments on its digital asset holdings. Revenue for Q4 came in at $202.3M, down about 6% year-over-year despite higher hashrate output.

Between March 4 and March 25, MARA sold 15,133 BTC for roughly $1.1B, using most of the proceeds to repurchase approximately $1B in convertible notes due in 2030 and 2031. That move slashed its BTC treasury by around 28% and marked a clear departure from its long-standing HODL strategy. Analysts see it as a pragmatic call, but it signals just how much pressure the post-halving environment is putting on traditional mining operations.

The Verdict on the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Based on the latest research and market conditions, the best crypto to buy now is BlockchainFX, and it is not particularly close. While established miners bleed margins and restructure just to stay relevant, BlockchainFX is heading into its launch phase with real users, real volume, and a product that is already working.

The best crypto presale of 2026 is entering its final stretch, the $15M target is nearly hit, and the LAUNCH50 bonus code is live. Those looking for the best crypto to buy now before the next price jump should visit the BlockchainFX website today, because once the softcap is hit, the presale closes and the price moves up permanently.

Find Out More Information Here:

Website: https://blockchainfx.io/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFX.com

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat