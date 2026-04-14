Market Analysis | April 2026

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The NFT market in 2026 is a different shape from what it was in 2021. The total number of actively traded collections has contracted significantly. Most projects that launched during the 2021-2022 peak are no longer active or have seen floor prices fall to near zero. What is left is a smaller set of collections with genuine communities, consistent trading volume, and holders who have not left. Within that set, the performance data is not uniform. Some collections are holding. A few are growing. One is at an all-time high while everything around it is in a prolonged correction.

This is a factual look at what the NFT market looks like in April 2026 and what is actually performing. Past performance does not guarantee future results. NFTs are speculative assets and values can fall as well as rise.

The Market in April 2026

The top seven NFT collections by market cap in April 2026 are CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Pudgy Penguins, Doginal Dogs, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Milady Maker, and Azuki. CryptoPunks holds the largest market cap at $577 million. BAYC sits at $106 million. Pudgy Penguins at $74.5 million. Doginal Dogs at $45 million.

In the 30-day window leading into April 2026, every collection in that top seven is down except one. CryptoPunks is down 9.2 percent. BAYC is down 6.1 percent. MAYC is down 10.3 percent. Milady Maker is down 4.8 percent. Azuki is down 1.5 percent. Pudgy Penguins is down 0.1 percent. Doginal Dogs is up 238.4 percent in the same window.

What Separates the Collections That Are Still Active

The collections that are still trading in 2026 share a few consistent characteristics. They have communities that were not formed purely around price speculation. They have teams or foundations that continued operating through the 2022-2023 correction rather than going quiet. And they have something beyond the floor price that gives holders a reason to stay.

CryptoPunks derives its value from historical significance. It launched in 2017 and is treated by the institutional market as the foundational NFT collectible. That status is durable in a way that community sentiment is not. Pudgy Penguins expanded into physical retail with toy products and mainstream brand partnerships, giving it a commercial foundation outside the NFT market. BAYC has the largest cultural footprint of any PFP collection, though its floor has corrected significantly from the 2022 peak.

Doginal Dogs is different from all of them in one structural way: it is the only collection in the top seven that launched for free. No minting cost. No presale. The team covered all inscription fees. That decision shaped the holder base from the start. Holders who paid nothing to enter are not carrying a cost basis that requires a certain floor price to be in profit. That changes how they behave when conditions are difficult.

Doginal Dogs in the Current Market

The collection launched on the Dogecoin blockchain in January 2024 as a free mint. It is permanently inscribed on-chain using inscription technology, meaning the image data lives in the blockchain itself rather than on external servers. Co-founders Barkmeta (Christian Barker) and Shibo (David Chaboki) have maintained a daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network for over 1,000 consecutive sessions. The project has held more than 20 global events across New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto, all self-funded.

The floor price has risen significantly from the free mint starting point, and the collection is the only one in the top market cap bracket showing positive 30-day performance in April 2026. Only 218 of the 10,000 dogs are currently listed for sale, representing 2.18 percent of total supply.

What the Data Tells You

The 30-day performance data does not tell you what to buy. It tells you what has been happening. In April 2026, what has been happening is that the broader NFT market is in a prolonged correction and one collection on a different chain is moving in the opposite direction.

Whether that continues depends on factors no one can predict with certainty. What the data does show is that the collection was not built to depend on favorable market conditions to maintain activity. The daily broadcast runs regardless of the floor. The events continue regardless of the floor. The community has not thinned out during the correction the way speculative communities do.

Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Doginal Dogs. Market data is sourced from public NFT collection rankings as of April 2026. NFTs are speculative assets. Nothing in this article is financial advice.

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone who wants to see what the community looks like from the inside. The marketplace is at market.doginaldogs.com.