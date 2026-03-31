Best DKIM, SPF, and DMARC checker tools in 2026 (compared)

Most email authentication failures start with a misconfigured record that nobody caught in time. A missing DKIM selector, a broken SPF include, a DMARC policy stuck at p=none for months. The right checker tool catches these problems before they cause deliverability issues, compliance gaps, or spoofing exposure. The wrong one tells you “record found” and leaves you to figure out the rest.

This guide compares six DKIM, SPF, and DMARC checker tools in 2026: Red Sift Investigate, MXToolbox, EasyDMARC Domain Scanner, dmarcian Domain Checker, Google Admin Toolbox Check MX, and PowerDMARC. We evaluate each on check depth, protocol coverage, remediation guidance, and how well they help you actually fix what’s broken.

TL;DR DKIM, SPF, and DMARC checker tool comparison table

Feature Red Sift Investigate MXToolbox EasyDMARC Domain Scanner dmarcian Domain Checker Google Admin Toolbox PowerDMARC Check type Dynamic (email-based) Static (DNS lookup) Static (DNS lookup) Static (DNS lookup) Static (DNS lookup) Static (DNS lookup) Protocols checked DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS, FCrDNS DMARC, SPF, DKIM (separate tools) DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI DMARC, SPF, DKIM MX, SPF, DKIM, DMARC, MTA-STS DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT Single-pass multi-protocol ✓ ✗ (separate tools) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ (separate tools) DKIM selector auto-detection ✓ (via email test) ✗ ✓ (from aggregate data) ✓ (common selectors) ✗ ✗ DKIM key strength validation ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ SPF lookup count check ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ (via SPF Surveyor) ✓ ✓ Actionable remediation steps ✓ (specific, per-issue) Limited ✓ (general guidance) ✓ (guided tasks) ✗ ✓ (general guidance) Bulk sender readiness check ✓ (Google, Yahoo, Microsoft) ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Free to use ✓ ✓ (basic lookups) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ (basic lookups) Best for Teams that need a complete, real-world authentication diagnosis across all protocols in one pass Quick, individual DNS record lookups when you know what you’re checking A consolidated domain health overview with DKIM selector detection Organizations starting their DMARC project who want guided next steps Google Workspace administrators validating their domain setup Teams wanting individual protocol checks with record generators

1. Red Sift Investigate

Red Sift Investigate is a free email authentication checker that takes a fundamentally different approach from every other tool on this list. Instead of performing a static DNS lookup against your domain name, Investigate requires you to send a test email to a unique address. This lets it perform a dynamic, real-time analysis of your actual sending infrastructure, not just the records published in DNS.

That distinction matters. A static lookup can confirm that a DKIM record exists, but it cannot tell you whether the email you’re sending from Salesforce, Marketo, or Google Workspace is actually being signed with the right key. Investigate checks the email itself, validating that DKIM signatures are present, correctly aligned, and using an appropriate key strength. It also confirms SPF alignment at the message level, verifies DMARC policy and alignment, checks FCrDNS (Forward-confirmed reverse DNS), validates TLS encryption in transit, and assesses BIMI and MTA-STS configuration.

No other free checker tool covers all seven protocols in a single pass. Where most tools require you to run separate checks for DKIM, SPF, and DMARC (and often need you to already know the DKIM selector), Investigate handles everything from a single email send and auto-detects the selector. When it finds misconfigurations, the results include specific, actionable remediation steps explaining what to fix and how. It also includes a bulk sender readiness assessment, checking whether your setup meets Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft’s requirements for high-volume senders.

The trade-off is that Investigate requires you to send an email, which means you need access to the sending service you want to test. You cannot check a competitor’s domain or a domain where you don’t control the sending infrastructure. For those use cases, a static DNS lookup tool is the right choice. The tool is also limited to one sending service per check. If you send from Gmail, Mailchimp, and HubSpot, you need three separate email tests to cover all three.

Where it fits: IT and security teams that need a complete, accurate picture of how their email authentication is actually performing across all protocols, not just what’s published in DNS. Particularly valuable during DMARC implementation projects where catching real-world alignment failures early prevents months of wasted effort.

2. MXToolbox

MXToolbox is one of the most widely used DNS diagnostic platforms on the internet and has been a go-to resource for email administrators for over a decade. Its suite includes individual lookup tools for DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MX records, blacklist monitoring, and email header analysis.

The DMARC checker parses your DMARC record and runs diagnostic tests against it, flagging syntax errors and policy issues. The SPF checker validates your record and counts DNS lookups, alerting you if you’re approaching or exceeding the 10-lookup limit. The DKIM checker validates a record for a specific domain and selector combination. Each tool is fast, reliable, and well-documented.

MXToolbox’s strength is speed and breadth. When you know what you’re looking for, there is no faster way to confirm that a specific record is published and syntactically correct. The blacklist monitoring and email header analysis tools fill gaps that most authentication-focused checkers ignore entirely. MXToolbox also offers Delivery Center, a paid product that provides ongoing DMARC reporting, sender discovery, and a guided path to enforcement.

The limitation is fragmentation. DMARC, SPF, and DKIM are checked with separate tools, each requiring its own lookup. There is no single-pass option that shows your full authentication posture in one view. The DKIM checker requires you to know the selector before checking, which is a barrier if you’re troubleshooting an unfamiliar sending service. Remediation guidance is minimal. MXToolbox tells you what’s wrong but often leaves it to you to figure out how to fix it.

Where it fits: Experienced email administrators who need fast, reliable DNS lookups for specific records they already know how to interpret. Not the best starting point for someone seeing their first DMARC error.

3. EasyDMARC Domain Scanner

EasyDMARC’s Domain Scanner is a free, single-pass domain health checker that evaluates SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and BIMI records from a single domain input. It assigns a risk rating (low, medium, or high) based on the combined findings, giving you an at-a-glance assessment of your domain’s authentication posture. Checking other protocols like MTA-STS requires a separate tool.

A standout feature is DKIM selector auto-detection. EasyDMARC stores DKIM keys from aggregate report data across its platform, which means the scanner can look up DKIM records without requiring you to manually input a selector. For teams that don’t know which selectors their sending services use, this removes a significant friction point that trips up tools like MXToolbox.

EasyDMARC also provides individual checker and generator tools for each protocol. If the Domain Scanner flags an SPF issue, you can jump to the SPF checker for deeper validation or use the SPF record generator to build a corrected record. The tools link together well and are designed to funnel users toward EasyDMARC’s paid platform, which provides ongoing DMARC monitoring, reporting, and managed enforcement services. EasyDMARC reports that over 83,500 companies and 175,000 domains use its platform.

The Domain Scanner is a static DNS lookup, so it checks published records rather than actual email behavior. It cannot validate DKIM signatures on real messages, confirm SPF alignment at the message level, or check FCrDNS or TLS configuration. The remediation guidance is present but general. It points you in the right direction without walking you through the specific steps for your sending infrastructure.

Where it fits: Teams that want a quick, consolidated view of their domain’s authentication health with the convenience of DKIM selector auto-detection and easy access to companion tools for fixing issues.

4. dmarcian Domain Checker

Dmarcian’s Domain Checker inspects DMARC, SPF, and DKIM records for a domain in a single lookup and presents the results using color-coded indicators. Founded by one of the original authors of the DMARC specification, dmarcian brings deep protocol expertise to its tooling and educational content.

The Domain Checker is simple by design. Enter a domain, and it returns a clear pass/fail assessment for each protocol. For DKIM, it scans for records associated with popular email sending sources, which gives it a level of selector detection that basic lookup tools lack. If it finds an error with any record, the tool links directly to dmarcian’s educational resources and guided setup wizards.

Where dmarcian differentiates itself is in its guided approach to DMARC deployment. The free Domain Checker feeds into dmarcian’s paid platform, which includes a Domain Overview dashboard, Source Viewer for classifying legitimate and suspicious senders, and a tasks-and-issues workflow that tells you exactly what to do next. The SPF Surveyor, a separate free tool, provides a visual tree of your SPF record’s include chain and lookup count, which is one of the clearest SPF debugging interfaces available.

The limitation is protocol coverage. dmarcian’s free tools cover the core three (DMARC, SPF, DKIM) but do not check BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS, or FCrDNS. The checks are static DNS lookups, so they cannot validate actual email behavior. The DKIM check also does not validate key strength, meaning a record using a weak 512-bit key would pass.

Where it fits: Organizations in the early stages of DMARC implementation who value educational depth and a guided, task-based workflow over raw diagnostic coverage.

5. Google Admin Toolbox Check MX

Google Admin Toolbox Check MX is Google’s own diagnostic tool for validating email-related DNS records. It checks MX, SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and MTA-STS records for a domain and returns pass/fail results with brief explanatory notes. The tool is part of a broader Admin Toolbox that includes Dig (DNS lookup), MessageHeader (email header analysis), and HAR Analyzer.

Check MX is straightforward and fast. Enter a domain, optionally add a DKIM selector, and it returns a consolidated view of your domain’s email configuration. The interface is clean with no account creation required. Google’s own documentation recommends it for monitoring SPF lookup counts and validating authentication setup, which gives it a built-in credibility advantage for Google Workspace environments.

The tool’s simplicity is also its constraint. Results are minimal, providing pass/fail indicators with short descriptions but no detailed remediation steps. If your SPF record exceeds the 10-lookup limit, Check MX flags the issue but does not show you which includes are responsible or how to restructure the record. DKIM checks require you to know the selector in advance. There is no selector auto-detection, no key strength validation, and no visual breakdown of your SPF include chain. The tool does not check BIMI, TLS encryption in transit, or FCrDNS.

Where it fits: Google Workspace administrators who need a quick sanity check on their domain’s email configuration after making DNS changes. Not designed for detailed troubleshooting or multi-protocol diagnosis.

6. PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC offers a suite of individual free checker and generator tools covering DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, FCrDNS, and DNSSEC. The breadth of protocol coverage across the free toolset is notable, making it one of the few options that approaches the range of protocols Red Sift Investigate covers (though through separate, static lookups rather than a single dynamic check).

Each checker performs a DNS lookup for its respective protocol and returns validation results with explanations. The DMARC checker parses your record and flags common misconfigurations. The SPF checker counts lookups and identifies potential PermError conditions. The DKIM checker validates a record for a specified selector. PowerDMARC also includes record generators for each protocol, letting you build new records directly from the same interface. The paid platform adds ongoing DMARC monitoring, an analytics dashboard with eight different reporting views, sender classification using AI, hosted SPF, DKIM, and DMARC management, and blocklist monitoring.

The individual tool approach means there is no single-pass, multi-protocol check. You need to run separate lookups for each protocol you want to validate, entering your domain (and in some cases, selector) each time. The DKIM checker requires manual selector input with no auto-detection. All checks are static DNS lookups that cannot validate actual email behavior, alignment at the message level, or encryption in transit.

Where it fits: Teams that want comprehensive protocol coverage through individual, purpose-built lookup tools and are comfortable running multiple checks separately. A good fit if you’re already evaluating PowerDMARC’s paid platform and want to explore its tooling ecosystem.

How to choose a DKIM, SPF, and DMARC checker tool

The most important distinction between checker tools is whether they perform dynamic or static checks. A static checker queries your DNS records and validates syntax. That’s useful for confirming that records are published and correctly formatted, but it cannot tell you whether your emails are actually passing authentication in the real world. A dynamic checker like Red Sift Investigate tests a real email from your sending infrastructure, catching alignment failures, missing DKIM signatures, and TLS issues that static tools simply cannot see.

Protocol coverage matters more than most buyers realize. DMARC, SPF, and DKIM are the foundation, but BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS, and FCrDNS all affect your email security and deliverability posture. Some tools check all of these in one pass. Others require you to run separate lookups for each protocol, which adds friction and increases the chance of missing something. If you’re working through a DMARC implementation project, a tool that shows your complete authentication posture in a single view will save significant time.

Remediation guidance separates a diagnostic tool from a troubleshooting tool. Knowing that your SPF record has too many lookups is only useful if you also know which includes to consolidate and how. The best checker tools explain what’s wrong, why it matters, and what specific steps to take. Tools that stop at “error found” assume a level of protocol expertise that many IT teams don’t have.

Consider whether you need to check your own sending infrastructure or someone else’s domain. Dynamic tools require access to the sending service, making them ideal for internal audits but unsuitable for competitive analysis. Static DNS lookup tools work on any domain, which is useful for due diligence on vendors, partners, or acquisition targets.

Your DKIM, SPF, and DMARC checker questions answered

What is the difference between a static and dynamic email authentication check?

A static check queries DNS records for a domain and validates their syntax and configuration. A dynamic check sends a real email and analyzes the authentication headers on the received message. Static checks confirm that records are published correctly. Dynamic checks confirm that emails are actually passing authentication, which catches alignment failures, missing DKIM signatures, and encryption issues that DNS lookups alone cannot detect.

Do I need to check DKIM, SPF, and DMARC separately?

Not necessarily. Some tools like Red Sift Investigate and EasyDMARC’s Domain Scanner check multiple protocols in a single pass. Others like MXToolbox and PowerDMARC use separate tools for each protocol. Checking all three together reduces the risk of missing a cross-protocol issue, such as a DKIM alignment failure that only becomes apparent when viewed alongside your DMARC policy.

What is a DKIM selector, and why do some tools require it?

A DKIM selector is a text string that identifies a specific DKIM key in DNS. Each sending service (Gmail, Mailchimp, Salesforce) typically uses its own selector. Static DKIM checkers need the selector to know which DNS record to look up. Dynamic tools like Investigate detect the selector automatically from the email headers. Tools that auto-detect selectors from aggregate data, like EasyDMARC, offer a middle ground.

Why does my SPF record keep failing even though it looks correct?

The most common cause is exceeding the 10 DNS lookup limit. Each “include” mechanism in your SPF record triggers one or more lookups. Organizations using multiple email services (marketing automation, CRM, helpdesk, transactional email) often exceed this limit without realizing it, resulting in a PermError that causes SPF to fail entirely. A good checker tool counts your lookups and shows which includes are consuming them.

Can free checker tools replace a paid DMARC monitoring platform?

Free checker tools are diagnostic. They show you the state of your authentication at a single point in time. A paid DMARC monitoring platform provides continuous reporting, sender discovery, aggregate and forensic data analysis, and guided enforcement workflows. Free tools are valuable for spot-checks and initial assessments. They are not a substitute for ongoing visibility across a complex sending environment with multiple domains and third-party services.

How do Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft’s bulk sender requirements affect which tool I should use?

Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft now require SPF, DKIM, and DMARC for bulk email senders, with specific requirements around alignment, valid FCrDNS, TLS encryption, and one-click unsubscribe headers. Most checker tools validate the core authentication records but do not test FCrDNS, TLS, or alignment at the message level. Red Sift Investigate is currently the only free tool that checks all of these requirements in a single pass against your actual sending infrastructure.

What should I check first: DKIM, SPF, or DMARC?

Start with SPF and DKIM, then check DMARC. DMARC depends on SPF and DKIM to function. If either underlying protocol is misconfigured, DMARC will report failures regardless of how well your DMARC record itself is set up. Confirm that your SPF record is within the 10-lookup limit and that DKIM signatures are present and aligned before troubleshooting DMARC alignment issues.

How often should I check my email authentication records?

Check after every DNS change, every time you add or remove a third-party sending service, and at minimum quarterly as part of routine security hygiene. Email service providers change their sending IPs and DKIM configurations without notice, which can break records that were previously working. Automated monitoring through a paid platform handles this continuously. Free checker tools are best used for post-change validation and periodic audits.